Texas shooting live: Police say ‘multiple victims’ including children in shopping mall shooting

(FOX4 Dallas)

Police have responded to reports of a shooting at an outlets shopping mall in Texas, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the Allen Premium Outlets to investigate the shooting on Saturday afternoon, according to FOX4 in Dallas.

“Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update,” tweeted Allen Police Department.

A Collin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told WFAA that there are multiple victims, including children. The sheriff also confirmed that the shooter is dead at the scene.

In a video posted to Twitter people could be seen running through a car park with the sound of loud gunshots heard in the background.

Key Points

Collin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says that there are multiple victims, including children.

Police respond to reports of shooting at Texas shopping mall

23:32 , Graeme Massie

Collin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says that there are multiple victims, including children.

Police respond to reports of shooting at Texas shopping mall

Texas mall shooting

23:29 , Graeme Massie

This is a live blog covering a reported shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas.