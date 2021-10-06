Texas shooting: Police arrest suspected gunman who wounded four at Arlington high school

The gunman suspected of shooting several people at a Texas high school on Wednesday has been taken into custody, police say.

Timothy George Simpkins, 18, handed himself into police just after 2pm.

Mr Simpkins has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kevin Kolbye, assistant chief of Arlington Police, announced the arrest at a press conference.

Mr Simpkins made contact with detectives through an attorney, and drove himself to a police station, police said.

The gun involved in the shooting, a .45 calibre handgun, was recovered from England Parkway, Grand Prairie.

The gun is going to be turned over to the to be turned over to The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to run ballistics.

