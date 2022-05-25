Texas shooting stokes Shore parents' fears, prompts extra patrols

At Monmouth and Ocean County schools Wednesday morning, things were different, but familiar.

Police were stationed outside schools in places like Ocean Township, a clear reaction to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children dead Tuesday.

Parents welcomed the added security. And they worried if it was enough. Again.

“I feel like it can happen anywhere,” said Kristen Brophy-McCauley, who spoke after dropping off her 4- and 6-year-old at the school. “Our school does the best they can, but I know what happened in Texas can happen anywhere.”

Matthew Scott, the father of a kindergartener agreed that worry is tough to shake. But he noted his child's school already has tight security that requires identification and checks upon entry — all things that have been put in place in school districts statewide as mass shootings became commonplace in the United States in recent decades.

The US Flag flies at half staff outside the Warren H. Wolf Early Child Development Center on Chambers Bridge Road in Brick field Wednesday morning, May 25, 2022. The flag was lowered in memory of those killed in the Texas school shooting.

“Every door is locked and if I go to the office they ask who I am,” Scott said. “It doesn’t concern me about security, but you never know, we need more mental health for people.”

In the wake of the Texas shooting Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Bilhimer and acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey each announced a heightened law enforcement presence at all schools in their respective jurisdictions on Tuesday.

Billhimer said he had been in contact with Ocean County Sheriff Michael G. Mastronardy and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella, president of the Ocean County Police Chiefs Association, as well as all local police departments in the county.

“The safety of our children, teachers and administrators is of paramount importance,” Billhimer said. “We will remain vigilant against any threat to our schools. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the innocent victims of yet another senseless and depraved act of violence. We mourn with all of you.”

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said that state authorities have determined that the Texas shooting has no known connection to New Jersey. Nevertheless, the office recognized that “it is wholly understandable that members of our local community here in Monmouth County may be feeling somewhat ill at ease.”

Ocean Township Police issued a social media notice stating: “we will have patrol officers conducting extra patrols of our schools.” It later added, “our thoughts go out to the families in Uvalde, Texas.”

Elsewhere, parents had mixed reactions to the deadly incident in Texas, with some believing their schools were safe, while others had increased concern in light of the latest school shooting and last week’s killings at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y.

“It’s scary, very scary,” said Loretta Brown of Neptune, who drove her granddaughter to middle school. “Dropping your child off you don’t know what is going to happen. It is safe here, but you need more police around more often.”

At one Asbury Park elementary school, parents also felt safe, but believed danger could occur at any time despite tight security.

“I think my kids are pretty safe here,” said Shirley Bochery, the mother of a first-grader. “They have tight security, if they don’t know you, they don’t let you in.”

Fidelina Santiago agreed as she walked her 3- and 6-year-old to the school: “It worries me sometimes, but I think they are safe.”

Asbury Park Superintendent Rashawn Adams posted a three-minute video on Instagram advising parents that there would be an additional police presence at local schools: “When we send our children off to school we are expecting them to return home in the same fashion that they are sent to school … we can be prepared, we can at least be consistent in our own security protocols.”

Still, Shirley Durand was nervous as she put her 3-year-old son, Rowshawn, on the bus outside their Mattison Avenue home for his daily trip to a pre-k program.

“Of course it worries me, these kids have too much access to guns,” she said. “It makes you worried to send your child to school. It should not be this way.,”

Meanwhile, police and school officials in several communities issued advisories that more officers were on patrols in and near schools.

“In light of the tragic events which occurred in Texas yesterday, there will be an increased in police presence at all LBPS schools,” Long Branch school officials stated online. “Grief counselors are available for our students, parents, staff and community.”

Toms River Superintendent Michael Citta issued a similar advisory to parents, declaring "there will be a heightened police presence around our school buildings in the coming days and weeks. This does not reflect any threat to our schools but is an added precaution at this time for us and other area districts, so please be aware."

Barnegat Police Chief Keith Germain offered a lengthy Facebook note, stating in part, “Of course we'll be there at the school today when your child arrives. We'll be walking through the schools at random times throughout the day, and we'll be there at dismissal. But what we want you to know is that these aren't things we just do today, or for a few days, or for the month.”

He later added, “as a parent, I know the worry of sending them out the door. But as a student of the pre-Columbine era, I can't begin to imagine the worry and anxiety that our kids feel today. We'll do everything we can to help alleviate that by continuing to be present, visible, and vigilant.”

