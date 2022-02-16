Texas shooting: Suspect killed, 2 deputies wounded

NextShark

New York City residents expressed shock and outrage on Sunday after an Asian woman was fatally stabbed by a man with a lengthy rap sheet, which included 27 charges from a single arrest last month. The killing reportedly took place in the victim’s Chinatown apartment at 111 Chrystie St. in the wee hours of the morning, leaving neighbors terrorized and fearful for their own safety, reported the New York Post. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was found in her bathtub “bleeding from multiple wounds to her body,” according to New York police.