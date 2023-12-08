Texas shooting suspect tried to escape from jail after deadly rampage

The man suspected of killing six people in a shooting rampage in two Texas cities this week tried to escape from jail following his arrest, according to a sheriff's official. Shane James, 34, has been charged with capital murder in the wake of Tuesday's killings in Austin and San Antonio.

The suspect on Wednesday pushed past a corrections officer who was opening a door to his housing unit at the Travis County Jail in Austin, according to Kristen Dark, a spokesperson for the county sheriff's office.

James then ran into a hallway, Dark said in a statement to CBS News.

The suspect resisted when corrections officers detained him, Dark said. He was ultimately restrained.

Dark said the jail is a secure facility and the suspect wouldn't have been able to escape the floor he was on or the building in general.

