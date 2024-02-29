Texas Smokehouse Creek Fire grows to largest in state's history: Live updates

Wildfires continued burning across the Texas panhandle on Thursday, forcing widespread evacuations and the brief shutdown of a nuclear plant and causing one death as the Smokehouse Creek Fire became the largest in the state's history.

As of Thursday morning, 130 fires were burning across the state, according to the Texas A&M Fire Service. The largest of the blazes, the Smokehouse Creek Fire, had consumed a million acres, an area larger than the state of Rhode Island, and was just 3% contained by Thursday. The 687 Reamer Fire fed into it after consuming an additional 2,000 acres of land.

Meanwhile, the Windy Deuce fire had burned across at least 142,000 acres and was 30% contained, as of Wednesday evening. The Grape Vine Creek Fire was almost two-thirds contained after it blazed through 30,000 acres. Two other blazes, the Magenta Fire had burned through an additional 2,500 acres.

The Texas A&M Service said a "moderate to high fire potential for wildfires" detected on Tuesday would relax later in the week, but would increase on the state's plains amidst strong winds forecast over the weekend.

At least one person has died due to the blaze, authorities said – an 83-year-old woman from the small town of Stinnett, Hutchinson County Public Engagement Coordinator Deidra Thomas told KVII.

Strong winds in a dry environment, fueled by record high temperatures for the time of year, allowed the fire to rapidly spread after it sparked on Monday. Temperatures early in the week in the northern part of the state reached as high as the mid-80s, abnormal for the time of year. Then came extremely high winds.

The National Weather Service forecast on Monday noted gusts up to 60 miles per hour and wildfires. “As if that wasn't enough, we've also had record warm temperatures this morning and afternoon, with the opportunity to break another warm temperature record overnight," the NWS said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase its readiness level in response to the fires on Wednesday after he issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties in Texas the day before.

Also on Tuesday, the fires closed the Pantex nuclear plant northeast of Amarillo, causing officials at the plant to halt operations that evening. The plant resumed normal operations on Wednesday.

According to a report last year by the Texas State Climatologist, wildfire risk in the state is projected to increase due to increased rates of drying and increased fuel load – intense rains create the conditions for larger than usual scrub grass and brush growth, then droughts dry it out which makes it more liable to burn.

The largest wildfire in Texas history blazed across at least 850,000 acres on Wednesday.

How unusual is a Texas wildfire in February?

Texas typically has two fire seasons, one in the winter and another in the summer, according to the Western Fire Chiefs Association.

The winter fire season runs February through April and is sometimes called the dormant fire season. Those fires can blossom as cold fronts bring high winds into the state putting winter-dry grasses and vegetation at risk.

Most of the state’s largest wildfires occur in this season.

The summer wildfire season comes in August through October, when high heat and dry conditions can spark conflagrations. These fires are especially bad in years with wet falls and winters followed by summer droughts, which creates large amounts of fuel.

That was the case of the Bastrop Fire in 2011, the most destructive in the Lone Star state’s history. It killed two people, burned more than 32,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,500 homes.

Historically, slightly more than 1% of the state’s land has burned each decade since 1984. Climate models project that to increase as soil and vegetation become drier by 2100.

In the Texas Panhandle, where the Smokehouse Creek Fire and others are burning, the land is flat, grassy and brush-filled, giving any fires that do start ample fuel to burn.

Contributing: Dinah Pulver

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas wildfire: Panhandle fire becomes largest in state's history