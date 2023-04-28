Texas socialite in suspected drunken-driving crash kills man on first date: court docs

A Texas woman is accused of fatally hitting a man with her Porsche while he was on a first date earlier this month, according to court documents.

Kristina Chambers, 32, is charged with intoxication manslaughter after she allegedly drunk-drove her Porsche down Westheimer Road in Houston at 100 mph on April 19, plowing into 33-year-old Joseph McMullin, who was walking on the sidewalk with his date.

"Kristina Chambers was intoxicated, speeding, and not paying attention to where she was driving," the complaint filed on Wednesday states. "Defendant Chambers left the roadway, careened the sidewalk and violently collided with Joe McMullin. Defendant Chambers only stopped because she hit a pole in the parking lot."

Chambers' blood alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit, according to the complaint.

McMullin was on a first date with Briana Iturrino, who spoke with FOX 26 Houston, and the pair were walking to a donut shop when Chambers' Porsche came out of nowhere headed straight for the couple.

"I'm just in shock that he's gone, that I was there and saw it happened," Iturrino told FOX 26. "Even before I could act on it, I felt something hot graze against my hip."

McMullin worked various audiovisual jobs around Houston and then as an administrative specialist with the Business Development group at KBR, according to his obituary.

"While Joe loved to work, what he did for work was not solely what defined him," the obituary states. "Whether meeting new people, attending music events, furthering his education, or helping others — Joe was viewed by all as a brave, kind, and compassionate person in their life. He was a beloved son, loving brother, proud uncle, and the most loyal friend."

McMullin's family described him as a passionate and dedicated person who loved to help others.

"He was passionate about music, the arts and entertainment, movies, social justice, and most of all, people," his obituary reads. "You could find Joe at a local record shop, concert event, or theater production multiple times a week. He enjoyed all genres of music and his record collection reflects it."

McMullin's family is asking for donations in his memory be made to either Kid’s Meals or the Alley Theatre.

Chambers was also injured in the crash and was wheeled into court Wednesday wearing a sling on her arm. She is currently being held on $50,000 bond, according to KHOU.