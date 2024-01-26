Texas has started the fight to save the US from illegal migration

Mass migration is the biggest societal de-stabiliser of the 21st century. And if the British Government is disastrously failing to deal with it, consider how much worse the situation is in the United States.

Over the past three years, six million people have entered the US illegally across the southern border – more people than live in 33 of the states in the Union. The governors of the border states – notably Texas and Arizona – have been begging the federal government to take control of this crisis.

Donald Trump of course famously promised to build a border wall, but only completed a portion of it. The Biden administration has refused to pick up where he left off.

The southern states have howled as their communities have been overrun. But for three years Washington has been deaf to these cries, ignoring them even as the crisis spread to cities far from the border. Last September the Left-wing mayor of New York, Eric Adams told a meeting “Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this,” he continued. “This issue will destroy New York City.”

That is because southern governors like Texas governor Greg Abbott last year started bussing illegals to places like New York that had previously described themselves as “sanctuary cities” (that is, cities that would welcome illegal migrants). Tens of thousands of arrivals in cities like New York and Chicago filled up homeless shelters, then hotels, and then pavements – and on, and on.

In desperation, governors in the south have tried other measures to make the federal government wake up. Since it has refused to secure the border, states like Texas have started putting up their own fences.

Yet this week the Supreme Court ruled that federal officials can actually take down the barbed wire fences that Abbott has put up. This has resulted in federal officers removing fences erected by state officers, who then try to put them back up again. It is not just a stalemate between state and federal agencies: it is a farce.

As a result governor Abbott issued a statement in the wake of the court’s judgment. saying that “The federal government has broken the compact between the United States and the States. The Executive Branch of the United States has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting States, including immigration laws on the books right now. President Biden has refused to enforce those laws and has even violated them.”

This refusal to enforce the border and the offer of effective amnesty to all illegals through “mass parole” means that Texas will take matters into its own hands. Abbott has declared the crisis “an invasion”, and invoked Texas’s “constitutional authority to defend and protect itself.”

As a result the Texas National Guard, Texas Department of Public Safety “and other Texas personnel” will from hereon act on the authority of state law – not federal law – to protect the state.

This is a bomb under the federal system of the United States, directly pitting a state against the federal government.

Democrats are urging Biden to seize control back, but 25 Republican governors have backed the Lone Star state. And here we see the beginnings of an even bigger problem.

For a generation, American politicians have put off dealing with illegal migration. They see it as too difficult a problem to tackle and too easy to leave for their successors. As cities like New York start to implode under the burden, you might have thought that Democrats would wake up. But far from it. They seem intent on letting the lawlessness continue.

We should wish the Lone Star state success in its lonely fight. Because the future of the United States – and the free world – turns on this. Because, in the end, you either have a border or you don’t. You either have laws or you don’t. And if you don’t – then one day, perhaps not so far off, you won’t have a country.

