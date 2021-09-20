Texas Startups Mount Fight Against Abortion Ban—Except Big Tech

Lizette Chapman
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Technology leaders across Texas have been privately meeting for weeks, discussing how to best combat the state’s new abortion law and challenge a cultural shift they believe will make it difficult to attract top talent. Absent from the discussion: Big Tech.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook, Tesla and Microsoft have shifted tens of thousands of high-paying jobs to Texas in recent years amid a statewide economic boom. Oracle and Hewlett Packard Enterprise moved their headquarters to the state during the pandemic. And Tesla is expanding operations just outside of Austin.

Although most of these companies spoke out against the state’s controversial shifts to restrict voter-rights and eliminate mask mandates in public schools, they are not stepping up to oppose the abortion ban. That’s frustrating their Texas tech brethren, who see the law, which penalizes anyone for “aiding and abetting” anyone seeking the procedure after six weeks, as hostile to human rights and the ability to conduct business in the state. Private citizens, and not the government, are tasked with enforcement.

“We have to stop doing stuff like this,” said Josh Baer, founder of Austin-based startup accelerator Capital Factory, which is helping to spearhead a grassroots initiative to take on the issues. “It’s terrible for business and for the image of what we are trying to convey. This is not going to make more people want to move here.”

John Berkowitz, chief executive officer of Ojo Labs, is one of dozens of tech leaders in the state who is working with the Capital Factory initiative. He’s also one of dozens of CEOs who in recent weeks committed to “Don’t Ban Equality,” a petition originally written in 2019 but updated to protest Texas’ newest abortion law.

Citing research from the Institute for Women’s Policy, the pact pegs the economic losses in Texas that will result from the abortion ban at $14.5 billion a year, based on the impact it will have on the labor force and earnings.

‘Silence is Notable’

The deadline to sign the new version of “Don’t Ban Equality” was Friday, but the group extended it through the weekend hoping to attract at least a few Big Tech names. Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, was among earlier signatories.

“Their silence is notable,” said Jen Stark, senior director for corporate strategy at the California-based Tara Health Foundation, which focuses on reproductive and maternal health. The group is managing the petition drive along with Planned Parenthood Federation of America, NARAL Pro-Choice America, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the Center for Reproductive Rights. “We’re not asking companies to weigh in on when life begins. We’re asking them to acknowledge this affects their workforces.”

Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., Tesla Inc., Oracle Corp. and Dell Technologies Inc. didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. A representative for Microsoft Corp. declined to comment.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. spokesman Adam Bauer told Bloomberg News that “HPE encourages our team members to engage in the political process where they live and work and make their voices heard through advocacy and at the voting booth.”

Stark said about five dozen companies had signed the new version of the petition, and she anticipates making an announcement on Tuesday highlighting the most recent corporate additions. “Don’t Ban Equality” encourages companies to support workers who need access to reproductive health care and to speak out publicly against the ban.

Samantha Lewis, a venture investor with Houston-based Mercury Fund, is among those who recently signed the petition. She said although the abortion restrictions outrage her personally—and makes her job recruiting tech talent to the state harder—she refuses to abandon Texas.

“I’m not going to leave the state and leave the fight” for other people to handle, she said. “We’re working on it.”

Uber, Salesforce

Some tech companies have publicly opposed the abortion ban. Lyft and Uber both set up legal defense funds for drivers and donated $1 million to Planned Parenthood. Salesforce offered to relocate any employee worried about not being able to access reproductive health care in their state. Texas-based Bumble and Match announced they’d set up relief funds for effected women.

Tyson Tuttle, chief executive of Austin-based Silicon Labs, said Big Tech leaders need to call Texas Governor Greg Abbott and implore that “what you’re doing is making it impossible for me to move to Texas because I’ll have a revolt on my hands from employees who are minority or female.”

Tuttle said his company, which employs about 900 people in Austin, expects to recruit more heavily outside the state as a result of the law because talented workers won’t want to call Texas home.

Tuttle said he’s watched state laws become increasingly “draconian” even as some of the most powerful companies in the world have gone silent. A 2017 bill impacting transgender students quickly became a hot topic for him and other tech leaders. He and more than dozen other leaders, including the heads of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft, formally opposed the bill in a letter to Abbott, saying it was discriminatory and ran against their values of “diversity and inclusion.”

Abbott has argued that many people support the new laws adopted by the state this year, including the abortion ban. He also notes the state has seen an influx of people while it has long had conservative politics. Companies have flocked to the state in recent years, attracted, in part, by the lack of individual or corporate income taxes.

Bret Hurt, the CEO of Austin-based Data.world said he still hopes to rally more companies to push back against the cultural shift sweeping the state.

“It’s tone deaf given the goal of many companies to increase representation in technical roles and at higher levels of the organization,” he said. “We need for people in California and New York to not give up on us. If they pull out of here and just say ‘screw you,’ how does that help push any agenda forward?”

(Updates with specifics of the Texas law in the second paragraph. Adds previous statements from Abbott on recent laws in 18th paragraph. )

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Dow Jones Dives, Nasdaq Loses Support As China Property Fears Sink Stock Market

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived nearly 800 points Monday as the market sold off on China property default fears.

  • SSE Has Made No Decision to Split Despite Elliott’s Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsSSE Plc said that no decision has been made to split the company despite pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management to spin off its renewables b

  • Here's Why Apple's iPhone 13 Should Be a Resounding Success

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 13 has arrived, and the initial reactions to the smartphone giant's latest and greatest device don't appear all that optimistic. Apple added the usual suite of upgrades to its latest iPhone models, packing in a better screen, faster processor, superior camera system, and bigger battery, among others. The iPhone 12 helped Apple become a dominant player in the 5G smartphone market.

  • Megacap Tech Selloff Hits $600 Billion After Nasdaq 100’s Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in the largest technology stocks is evoking memories of September 2020, when the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index tumbled nearly 13% over a three-week span. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsThis

  • Elon Musk tweets Biden is 'sleeping' following successful SpaceX launch

    SpaceX CEO and notorious Twitter troll Elon Musk jokingly accused President Joe Biden of "sleeping" after a follower noticed the president failed to acknowledge the efforts made by four civilian astronauts who raised money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

  • Twitter to pay $809.5 million to settle shareholder lawsuit

    Twitter said Monday it will pay $809.5 million to settle a consolidated class action lawsuit alleging that the company misled investors about how much its user base was growing and how much users interacted with its platform. The San Francisco company said the proposed settlement, which must still be signed off by a judge, resolves all claims against it without Twitter admitting any wrongdoing. The original lawsuit filed in 2016 by Twitter investor Doris Shenwick claimed that Twitter executives “knowingly made inaccurate public statements regarding these metrics, and failed to disclose internal information about them, resulting in an inflated share price that fell when the truth about user engagement became known."

  • In California recall, Gavin Newsom should have been the only name on the ballot

    If voters had recalled Gov. Gavin Newsom, the lieutenant governor should have been the one to replace him, columnist George Skelton writes.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    We're just scratching the surface of 5G's potential. These three companies are destined to benefit from 5G expansion.

  • States rally around proposed U.S. laws to rein in Big Tech

    A bipartisan group of U.S. state attorneys general sent a letter to lawmakers on Monday urging them to pass a series of bills that tighten antitrust laws aimed at Big Tech companies like Facebook and Alphabet's Google. The letter, which was addressed to leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives, expressed explicit support for six bills that passed the House Judiciary Committee in June. Four of the bills directly address Big Tech's platform powers while two others empower enforcers.

  • From cravings to daytime tiredness, these subtle signs mean you may not be sleeping enough

    Hard-to-resist cravings, feeling forgetful and even skin breakouts could be signs that you're not getting enough sleep at night.

  • Why Tesla Stock Got Shocked Today

    The National Transportation Safety Board and other regulators raise concerns over Tesla's Full Self-Driving software.

  • How Jill Biden Is Paid in Her Teaching Job to Avoid Ethics Problems

    Dr. Biden's salary is not paid with state funds, though she teaches at a public community college

  • Cowboys fans loud and proud at Chargers’ SoFi Stadium: 'Felt like a home game'

    “Let’s go Cowboys” tropes were more prevalent Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium than either fan base might have expected.

  • Body found in search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito

    The body was found in the general area where authorities have been searching for the missing 22-year-old.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money

    These three businesses are performing well and look poised to continue to deliver growth in revenue and profits.

  • These 2 Issues Are Pushing Investors Toward Panic. Should They?

    Stocks moved sharply lower on Monday morning, as investors woke up to a new week with ongoing concerns about some key issues driving the global economy and the financial markets. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) had dropped 69 points to 4,364, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had declined 307 points to 14,735. Two of the main issues that investors seem to be in a near-panic about are the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF) real estate development company in China, and the status of the U.S. debt ceiling.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    What happened One of the more popular coronavirus stocks, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), was struggling on Monday. Although it wasn't down by as much as the S&P 500 index, Moderna was still off by almost 2% in late afternoon trading.

  • America’s Corporate Bond Binge Interrupted by Evergrande Tumult

    (Bloomberg) -- Corporate America put the brakes on a month-long borrowing binge on Monday as growing concern about spillover effects from property developer China Evergrande Group roiled markets globally.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG

  • Olivia Colman Crowned Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards

    No TV show would be complete without a scene-stealing female lead. (There, we said it.)Tonight, television’s biggest stars attended the 73rd annual Emmy...