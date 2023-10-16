Texas State Fair shooter identified, faces aggravated assault charge after injuring three with gunfire

Dallas, Texas police identified the man who opened fire at the Texas State Fair on Saturday Night, injuring three and forcing the evacuation of the fairgrounds.

All three victims – two men and a woman – are expected to recover from their injuries, and according to FOX 4 in Dallas, at least one was an innocent bystander.

The Dallas Police Department identified a suspect who was arrested on Saturday night as 22-year-old Cameron Turner, who fled the scene after the shooting and was apprehended. Police also recovered a gun.

Cameron Turner booking photo

Turner has since been charged with aggravated assault.

The shooting happened near the fair’s food court at about 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

Dallas Councilman Adam Bazaldua said the shooting was "sparked from a conflict between two people who knew each other.

Big Tex. Texas State Fair. Dallas Texas

A witness told FOX 4 she heard four gunshots, and about a minute passed before another gunshot was heard.

Weapons are prohibited on the fairgrounds, though there is an exception in the fair’s policy for gun owners who are properly licensed.

"We don’t allow weapons in the State Fair of Texas," Karissa Condoianis, the senior vice president of public relations for the State Fair of Texas told the station. "However, we understand that Texans have the right to carry their weapons. So, we have a middle ground where those that have a license to carry are allowed to come in with a concealed weapon."

Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment.

It is still unclear how Turner was able to carry a gun into the fairgrounds, especially with its open-gate weapons detection system that was added this year.

The system detects whether people have weapons on them, then alerts security to do a more thorough inspection.

During the final week of operation, the station reported, the fair plans to enhance its security.





