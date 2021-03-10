Texas state parks are returning to full capacity, with masks no longer required

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Haley Samsel
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Following in the footsteps of Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders to open businesses at 100% capacity, Texas Parks and Wildlife announced Wednesday that parks across the state are beginning to expand to normal capacity.

Masks are also no longer required inside park buildings or in areas where social distancing is difficult, though visitors are still strongly encouraged to wear them.

The department has also lifted limits on group sizes put into place last spring amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Previously, groups larger than 10 or not part of the same family or household were not allowed to visit parks.

“We’re excited to welcome more visitors to our parks,” Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks, said in a statement. “We want Texans to know that the safety of our visitors and our park staff is our top priority as we increase visitor capacity.”

Most parks will be allowed to expand capacity immediately, though a smaller number may continue to have capacity limits, according to the department. Others are still completing repairs from last month’s winter storm and will wait to reopen at normal capacity.

Before the pandemic, several popular parks already had visitor limits in an effort to protect nature and not overwhelm the area with campers. Although more people will be allowed to camp or make day trips, the department said it expects that availability to fill up on holidays and weekends.

The demand is especially high in central Texas during spring and summer break, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. To find out if a favorite park is opening at full capacity, visitors can check the state park map and call parks directly with their questions.

“Prior to COVID-19, and throughout the last year, our parks have seen growing visitation and our teams are working hard to accommodate those who want to get outside and experience the incredible natural and cultural resources our parks have to offer,” Franklin said.

Day passes are available for purchase up to one month in advance. Travelers can reserve campsites or buy passes by visiting the State Parks Reservations page or calling 512-389-8900.

Recommended Stories

  • No surprise here: Texans split on governor ending COVID mask mandate, poll shows

    Who you voted for in the 2020 presidential election may reflect on your opinion of the mask rules ending, the poll found.

  • Is your vehicle under a recall? Here's how to check for that

    Vehicle recalls can be hard to keep up with, but we have an easy solution for that. Resetting your clocks serves as a good reminder.

  • Texas Rangers to open Globe Life Field at full capacity, with masks, for 2021 season

    All fans will be required to wear face coverings, and some socially-distanced seating options will be available after the lid-lifter.

  • A look at new steps Biden team launching to fight virus

    The White House says President Joe Biden is taking a series of new steps to combat the coronavirus, hoping to get the country closer to normal by July 4. — Direct states to make all American adults eligible for vaccinations by May 1. — Deliver vaccines directly to up to an additional 700 community health centers that reach underserved communities, increasing the total number of participating centers to 950.

  • UPDATE 1-Texas ends pandemic mask, occupancy restrictions

    Texas ended a statewide mask mandate and occupancy restrictions on businesses were lifted on Wednesday, a move some heralded as freedom and others as foolishness. On paper, Texas' rollback of coronavirus mitigation efforts is the most sweeping seen in the United States, along with a similar measure in Mississippi. In practice, vast swaths of Texas have rarely enforced mask or occupancy mandates in the past year, anyway.

  • Meghan Markle compares privacy to putting a family photo on work desk

    Meghan said sharing one photo does not mean other people are entitlec to see more.

  • Analysis: 'Chinese business, Out!' Myanmar anger threatens investment plans

    Hailed by China as a symbol of "mutually beneficial cooperation", the pipeline has become a target for public anger over perceptions Beijing is backing the junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. The rise in anti-China sentiment has raised questions in Myanmar business circles and in China, not only over the surge of Chinese investment in recent years but for billions of dollars earmarked for a strategic neighbour on Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan.

  • Fox News guest Candace Owens claims Meghan isn’t Black enough to be a victim of racism

    Conservative commentator refers to duchess as ‘typical leftist narcissist’ in latest attack to air on network

  • Spain to keep using AstraZeneca vaccine, no blood clot cases reported

    Spain has registered no cases of blood clots related to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine so far and will continue administering the shot, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Thursday. She spoke shortly after Danish health authorities suspended using the vaccine produced by Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca after several cases of blood clots, including one death.

  • 'Lukashenko. Goldmine': film alleging Belarusian leader has gilded life gets 3 million views online

    The film by the Poland-based opposition news service NEXTA was released as opposition activists gear up for a new round of protests against last year's reelection of Lukashenko, who has ruled for 27 years and calls himself "the people's president". It echoes a video released by allies of poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after his jailing which fuelled mass protests in Russia earlier this year.

  • Calls for Fox News to be turned off on military bases after Tucker Carlson attack on women soldiers

    'If you’re looking for a mockery, look in the mirror,' says female army officer

  • UK COVID variant is much deadlier: study

    Researchers are saying that the highly infectious variant of COVID-19 which was first discovered in Britain is between 30-100% more deadly than previous strains. The study published in the British Medical Journal compared death rates among people in Britain infected with the so-called UK variant, known as B.1.1.7, against those infected with other strains. The variant was first detected in Britain September last year. It has since been found in more than 100 countries and is known to be more transmissible than other previously dominant variants.Robert Challen, who co-led the research at Exeter University, said threat should be taken seriously due to its high mortality rate, coupled with its ability to spread rapidly. Meanwhile, a UK parliament committee is assailing England's massive $32 billion test-and-trace program, saying that's made no clear impact on slowing the country's coronavirus outbreak.Lawmakers on the Public Accounts Committee say the system did not achieved its key goal of avoiding a cycle of national lockdowns.Dido Harding, who runs the system, is defending the project, saying it's essential and accomplished more than any other comparable European country.The test and trace system has told 9.1 million people to isolate, according to Harding, and still plays a roll in lifting England's lockdown.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Congress passes $1.9 trillion Covid relief package that will lift millions of Americans out of poverty amid pandemic

    Democrats band together to send $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans, extend unemployment aid, and bolster state and local governments in historic new legislation

  • ‘He has never served a day in his life’: US space command official hits back at Tucker Carlson

    ‘The bottom line is that we value women in our armed forces,’ Sergeant Scott Stalker says

  • Former Marine charged in Capitol riot once worked on Bush and Obama presidential helicopters

    John Andries, who is charged with entering the Capitol through a broken window, was once a crew chief on the Marine One squadron

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Biden's $1.9T rescue signed, and now things get tougher

    Tough as it was for Democrats, passing President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package into law was the easy part. Now, they are hunkering down to push the next priorities in Biden’s agenda forward past what, so far, has been a wall of entrenched Republican opposition in the so-very-split Congress. Popular legislation to expand voting rights, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and develop the president’s “Build Back Better” infrastructure package are all on deck this spring and into summer.

  • Senate confirms Fudge to lead housing agency, Regan for EPA

    The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development and North Carolina regulator Michael Regan to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, picking up the pace for confirmations in President Joe Biden's Cabinet. Regan, who has served as North Carolina’s top environmental regulator since 2017, will help lead Biden's efforts to address climate change and advocate for environmental justice, two of the administration's top priorities.

  • Michelle Obama shut down Sasha, Malia from late-night baking addiction during pandemic

    This week, while promoting her new Netflix cooking show, former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed to PEOPLE that her daughters, Sasha and Malia, became addicted to making baked goods at night during the quarantine. According to Obama, having Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22, cooking late treats eventually became problematic for her and her husband, former President Barack Obama, who are both notoriously health-conscious.