Texas state parks are returning to full capacity, with masks no longer required

Following in the footsteps of Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders to open businesses at 100% capacity, Texas Parks and Wildlife announced Wednesday that parks across the state are beginning to expand to normal capacity.

Masks are also no longer required inside park buildings or in areas where social distancing is difficult, though visitors are still strongly encouraged to wear them.

The department has also lifted limits on group sizes put into place last spring amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Previously, groups larger than 10 or not part of the same family or household were not allowed to visit parks.

“We’re excited to welcome more visitors to our parks,” Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks, said in a statement. “We want Texans to know that the safety of our visitors and our park staff is our top priority as we increase visitor capacity.”

Most parks will be allowed to expand capacity immediately, though a smaller number may continue to have capacity limits, according to the department. Others are still completing repairs from last month’s winter storm and will wait to reopen at normal capacity.

Before the pandemic, several popular parks already had visitor limits in an effort to protect nature and not overwhelm the area with campers. Although more people will be allowed to camp or make day trips, the department said it expects that availability to fill up on holidays and weekends.

The demand is especially high in central Texas during spring and summer break, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. To find out if a favorite park is opening at full capacity, visitors can check the state park map and call parks directly with their questions.

“Prior to COVID-19, and throughout the last year, our parks have seen growing visitation and our teams are working hard to accommodate those who want to get outside and experience the incredible natural and cultural resources our parks have to offer,” Franklin said.

Day passes are available for purchase up to one month in advance. Travelers can reserve campsites or buy passes by visiting the State Parks Reservations page or calling 512-389-8900.