Texas State says ‘all clear’ after receiving bomb threat at San Marcos campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas State University was given the “all clear” after a reported bomb threat at the San Marcos campus on Monday.

Around 6:46 p.m., the university posted on social media saying five buildings were “being evacuated out of an abundance of caution.”

The university said the FBI and other law enforcement agencies evacuated all the buildings and then searched them. During that time, the threat was “discredited” after more information was received, according to the university’s website.

All halls are now reopened, and the university said all students could “resume normal activities.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.