Texas Storm Could Be the ‘Costliest in the State’s History’

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
·2 min read
Demetrius Freeman/AP/Shutterstock / Demetrius Freeman/AP/Shutterstock
Demetrius Freeman/AP/Shutterstock / Demetrius Freeman/AP/Shutterstock

Last week’s monstrous winter storm in Texas, which triggered millions of blackouts and “boil water” notices, is resulting in what could be “the largest claims event and costliest storm in the state’s history,” according to the Texas Insurance Council.

See: Why Texans With No Power Ended Up With $16,000 Energy Bills
Find: How to Be ‘Financially Resilient’ — Even in Times of Crisis

“For over a week, the entire state of Texas suffered through an unprecedented arctic blast and series of storms that tested the non-profit Electric Reliability Council of Texas, also known as ERCOT, the organization that manages Texas’ power grid. During the storm, millions of Texans were without power and water, which resulted in dozens of deaths,” the Insurance Council of Texas said in a statement.

The ICT added that the storm resulted in possibly hundreds of thousands of property insurance claims from broken pipes and the resulting water damage, leaking roofs and fallen trees, auto accidents on icy roads and other dangerous conditions that may result in the largest claims event and costliest storm in the state’s history.”

See: As Texas Disaster Drags On, Congress Is Divided Over Biden’s Infrastructure Plan
Find: 15 Things Experts Say You Should Never Skimp On

The ICT is still gathering information to more accurately project the industry losses and claims costs in the state, it said.

President Biden declared a major federal disaster in Texas on Saturday and ordered FEMA to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms, according to the White House.

Insurers face an estimated $18 billion bill for damage to homes and businesses, according to risk-modeling firm Karen Clark & Co., The Wall Street Journal reports.

See: Texas Weather Disrupts Oil and Gas Market
Find: 7 Major Emergencies That Could Bankrupt You

This figure would put the winter storm on the top-10 list of costliest natural catastrophes in the U.S., as measured by losses to property insurers, falling just below Hurricane Ike in 2008, which cost the industry $21.51 billion, according to Insurance Information Institute data reported by the WSJ.

“This event has snow and ice, but it is predominantly a freezing event and most of the claims are going to be related to water damage,” Clark told the WSJ, adding that her firm’s estimate took into account commercial roof collapses “and a sprinkling of lots of different types of claims, but they will be dominated by water claims.”

More from GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Texas Storm Could Be the ‘Costliest in the State’s History’

Recommended Stories

  • 2 feet of snow to bury portions of Korean Peninsula, Japan

    Dangerous travel conditions are expected to unfold across the Korean Peninsula and parts of Japan as a strengthening storm brings rain and heavy snow as it races across the region. A storm that moved through northeastern China over the weekend will remain in place, keeping areas of rain and snow showers into early Monday. Most areas can receive a slushy 1-2 inches (3-5 cm) of snow, including Beijing, which set a record-high winter temperature just a few days ago. As the storm nears the Korean Peninsula early this week, it is expected to strengthen as it pulls in more moisture from the Yellow Sea. Areas of heavy precipitation are forecast to spread over the Korean Peninsula on Monday and continue into Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Precipitation across southern areas of South Korea will fall as just rain, but enough cold air will be in place on the northern side of the storm to cause rain to change over to snow in northern South Korea. Along the border and across North Korea, mainly snow is expected through Monday and Monday night. In these areas, snowfall can become heavy enough to greatly reduce visibility and lead to staggering snowfall totals. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP In about 24 hours, 6-12 inches (15-30 cm) of snow can accumulate across eastern North Korea and into northeastern South Korea. Along the coast, strong onshore winds and enhancement from the Sea of Japan can cause totals to climb to 18-24 inches (45-60 cm). The area along the coast is the most likely location for the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 42 inches (107 cm). Gusty winds are also expected to develop across eastern areas of the Korean Peninsula, especially along the coast. This coupled with high snowfall rates can dramatically decrease visibility. By Tuesday, local time, the storm is expected to move over the Sea of Japan, moving the rain and snow threat from the Korean Peninsula into Japan. Precipitation can start as rain before changing over to snow in Tohoku and Chubu, and accumulating up to 3-6 inches (8-15 cm) with locally higher amounts possible in the mountains. Snowfall totals of up to 18-24 inches (45-60 cm) will be largely limited to Hokkaido, just north of where the center of the storm is anticipated to track. This storm will be move quickly and most of the snowfall across the Korean Peninsula and across northern Japan will accumulate in under 12-24 hours, which can cause major travel disruptions across the region. With temperatures hovering around freezing across central portions of the Korean Peninsula, snow can be wet and heavy. This may make the snow difficult to remove and can weigh down tree branches and power lines, which can cause power outages. On the southern side of the storm, mainly rainfall is expected and totals can reach 1-2 inches (25-50 mm). This can lead to flash flooding, especially in locations that are low-lying or have poor drainage areas. The storm is set to race away from Japan through Tuesday night with sea-effect snow showers lingering along the typical coasts of the Sea of Japan. A brief period of dry weather will return by Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday before the next storm arrives by the end of the week. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Use-of-force expert breaks down how West Sacramento police shooting investigation could go

    Use-of-force expert breaks down how West Sacramento police shooting investigation could go

  • White House climate czar to AP: Texas storm 'a wake-up call'

    The deadly winter storm that caused widespread power outages in Texas and other states is a “wake-up call” for the United States to build energy systems and other infrastructure that are more reliable and resilient in the face of extreme-weather events linked to climate change, President Joe Biden's national climate adviser says. At least 40 people in the state died.

  • Lewandowski previews Donald Trump's CPAC address as 'one to remember'

    Former Trump campaign senior adviser Corey Lewandowski anticipates the former president's speech.

  • The key facts you need to know about Section 230, the controversial internet law that Trump hated and Biden might reform

    Section 230 has been described as "the most important law protecting internet speech" and "the 26 words that created the internet."

  • This County’s Vaccine Rollout Has Been a Total Fiasco

    Sarah Meyssonnier/ReutersFederal authorities rolled into Shelby County, Tennessee, this week as the mismanagement disasters plaguing the local coronavirus vaccine rollout reached a boiling point.The county health department allowed more than 2,000 doses to spoil, two children were vaccinated against Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, and a volunteer allegedly made off with doses from one site. The Tennessee Health Department, the FBI, and the CDC are now investigating. The head of the Shelby health department, Alisa Haushalter, resigned Friday. Now residents are left questioning whether the doses they received were expired doses.“You begin to feel like you were safe to go out and do things, but now you don’t know if you’re covered or not. You don’t know if the shot you got is effective or not,” said Gayle Jones, 80, who was born and raised in Cordova, Tennessee. She received her second shot of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday. “We’ve missed a whole year by staying at home. We finally felt like we could get out and maybe be OK.”Hundreds of people are echoing her statements on Facebook in comments on bulletins from the county health department.Ingrid Chilton, 68, vented her frustration below one post, “Let’s talk about the thousands of Memphians who don’t know whether they have been properly vaccinated since the thawing of the vaccines was not done in accordance with CDC guidelines!”Chilton and her 75-year-old husband flew from their home in Tiburon, California, to visit their son in downtown Memphis for two weeks in late February 2020. They have stayed for a year, living in the same two weeks’ worth of clothing. Saturday would be the day they reached full immunity, two weeks from their second Pfizer shots. She and her husband had begun discussing when they would return to Tiburon.“Today was the day I was supposed to be celebrating, like ‘We’re free!’ and instead we get this. I feel like we’re in limbo again,” she told The Daily Beast.The state began investigating the county health department last week after an announcement that the county had permitted 1,300 doses to expire in February. State investigators found that in actuality, 2,400 doses had gone bad this month and were trashed, with 840 wasted in one day, Feb. 15. Though the vaccines require ultra-cold storage to remain viable, some syringes felt warm to the investigator’s touch, the Tennessean reported.Adding to residents’ fears, some doses have gone missing. State Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said in a press conference Friday that 12 syringes had expired during a Feb. 23 vaccination event, but no one had returned them to the distributing pharmacy. The doses remain unaccounted for.“There does appear to be a lack of accountability and in some sense leadership, which has undoubtedly potentially harmed some folks and withheld vaccine from people who needed it,” Piercey said.Jones had hoped to feel safe attending the births of two great-grandchildren due soon. She thinks she will still go, albeit now with feelings of uncertainty and risk. Her daughter, her son, and two of her grandchildren have all had COVID-19. A granddaughter and a granddaughter-in-law are both pregnant and work in health care.“We’ll have to take it as it is. I don’t know if they’ll be able to prove if the vaccine we got was real and effective or not,” she said.Chilton will postpone her travel until the investigation into the vaccination effort concludes.“I don’t know if we’ll ever know accurately whether we’re protected or not,” she said.Memphis’ city health department has taken over vaccination efforts for the entire county.In addition to its procedural woes, the vaccination effort has suffered an alleged robbery. The state notified the FBI Thursday that a volunteer allegedly stole vaccine doses on Feb. 3, according to Piercey. The state health commissioner said the city had not been forthcoming with information on the disappearance of the doses, leading to a delay of nearly a month in reporting it. Shelby County Chief Administrative Officer Dwan Gilliom said Piercey was incorrect and that law enforcement had been made aware but that no arrests had been made.Two children were vaccinated in Shelby County on Feb. 3 as well, according to Piercey. Neither the Moderna nor Pfizer vaccine is approved for anyone under the age of 16, as the medicine has only been tested on adults.The mess has further eroded Jones’ already cratering trust in the local government, which has struggled with picking up garbage and supplying water to residents in recent weeks.“They just need to get their act together in the Memphis government. They’re totally unreliable,” said Jones. “We just had the water boil for 8 days because all the mains broke. It just has you thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, can’t you do anything?’”Chilton feels similarly.“I don’t think my feelings toward the county and state health department would be fit to print, frankly,” she said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'We're in for the long haul': Biden visits Texas following storm, promises increased COVID relief

    President Joe Biden went down to the Lone Star State to survey the damage and take on his role of consoler-in-chief.

  • Who will be the 2024 GOP nominee? CPAC attendees weigh in

    Fox News spoke to several attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday about the future of the Republican Party.

  • In Iraq, pope to visit Mosul churches desecrated by Islamic State

    In Mosul, adjacent to the Biblical city of Nineveh, four churches representing different denominations occupy a small square surrounded by low-rise houses, testament to the role Iraq's once flourishing Christian community played. Today, all four churches are either damaged or destroyed after Islamic State militants occupied the city from 2014-2017, desecrated many of the buildings and used them to run its administration, including as a jail and a court. "It used to be a bit like the Jerusalem of the Nineveh plains," said Mosul and Akra's Chaldean Archbishop Najeeb Michaeel of "Church Square", the name given to the site that Pope Francis will visit on March 7 during his historic trip to Iraq.

  • Electricity needed to mine bitcoin is more than used by 'entire countries'

    Bitcoin mining – the process in which a bitcoin is awarded to a computer that solves a complex series of algorithm – is a deeply energy intensive process A man uses a bitcoin ATM in Hong Kong. Photograph: Kin Cheung/AP It’s not just the value of bitcoin that has soared in the last year – so has the huge amount of energy it consumes. The cryptocurrency’s value has dipped recently after passing a high of $50,000 but the energy used to create it has continued to soar during its epic rise, climbing to the equivalent to the annual carbon footprint of Argentina, according to Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, a tool from researchers at Cambridge University that measures the currency’s energy use. Recent interest from major Wall Street institutions like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs probably culminated in the currency’s rise in value and an endorsement by Tesla’s Elon Musk helped drive its recent high as investors bet the cryptocurrency will become more widely embraced in the near future. interactive While the recent fall has dented Musk’s fortune, bitcoin also poses a threat to the company’s mission toward a “zero-emission future” and poses serious questions for governments and corporations looking to curb their own carbon footprints. Bitcoin mining – the process in which a bitcoin is awarded to a computer that solves a complex series of algorithms – is a deeply energy-intensive process. “Mining” bitcoin involves solving complex math problems in order to create new bitcoins. Miners are rewarded in bitcoin. Earlier in bitcoin’s relatively short history – the currency was created in 2009 – one could mine bitcoin on an average computer. But the way bitcoin mining has been set up by its creator (or creators – no one really knows for sure who created it) is that there is a finite number of bitcoins that can be mined: 21m. The more bitcoin that is mined, the harder the algorithms that must be solved to get a bitcoin become. Now that over 18.5m bitcoin have been mined, the average computer can no longer mine bitcoins. Instead, mining now requires special computer equipment that can handle the intense processing power needed to get bitcoin today. And, of course, these special computers need a lot of electricity to run. The amount of electricity used to mine bitcoin “has historically been more than [electricity used by] entire countries, like Ireland”, said Benjamin Jones, a professor of economics at the University of New Mexico who has researched bitcoin’s environmental impact. “We’re talking about multiple terawatts, dozens of terawatts a year of electricity being used just for bitcoin … That’s a lot of electricity.” Proponents of bitcoin say that mining is increasingly being done with electricity from renewable sources as that type of energy becomes cheaper, and the energy used is far lower than that of other, more wasteful, uses of power. The energy wasted by plugged-in but inactive home devices in the US alone could power bitcoin mining for 1.8 years, according to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index. But environmentalists say that mining is still a cause for concern particularly because miners will go wherever electricity is cheapest and that may mean places that use coal. According to Cambridge, China has the most bitcoin mining of any country by far. While the country has been slowly moving toward renewable energy, about two-thirds of its electricity comes from coal. Since there is no government body or organization that officially tracks where bitcoin is being mined and what type of electricity miners are using, there is no way of knowing whether miners are using electricity that is fueled by renewable energy or fossil fuels. Mining rigs can move from place to place depending on where energy is cheapest, which makes mining particularly hard to track. “The places where you mine [bitcoin] can be moved around and, in some cases, you don’t even know where they are,” said Camilo Mora, a professor of geography and environment at the University of Hawaii. Cambridge’s Centre for Alternative Finances estimates that bitcoin’s annualised electricity consumption hovers just above 115 terawatt-hours (TWh) while Digiconomist’s closely tracked index puts it closer to 80 TWh. A single transaction of bitcoin has the same carbon footprint as 680,000 Visa transactions or 51,210 hours of watching YouTube, according to the site. A paper from 2018 from the Oak Ridge Institute in Ohio found that one dollar’s worth of bitcoin took 17 megajoules of energy, more than double the amount of energy it took to mine one dollar’s worth of copper, gold and platinum. Another study from the UK published last year said that computer power required to mine Bitcoin quadrupled in 2019 compared with the year before, and that mining has had an influence in prices in some power and utility markets. Bitcoin’s advocates have made it clear that they believe any environmental costs that come with mining bitcoin are worth the broader impacts it could have on society. “Bitcoin would not be able to fulfill its role as a secure, global value transfer and storage system without being costly to maintain,” reads a defense against bitcoin criticism from Ria Bhutoria, director of research at Fidelity Digital Assets. “Computers and smartphones have much larger carbon footprints than typewriters and telegraphs. Sometimes a technology is so revolutionary and important for humanity that society accepts the tradeoffs,” wrote investor Tyler Winklevoss on Twitter. Some have pointed out that there does not have to be a tradeoff between cryptocurrency and the environment. The creators of ethereum, considered the second most popular type of cryptocurrency after bitcoin, have promised to change the currency’s algorithm to make its mining more environmentally friendly. Vitalik Buterin, the computer scientist who invited ethereum, told IEEE Spectrum that mining cryptocurrency can be “a huge waste of resources, even if you don’t believe that pollution and carbon dioxide are an issue”, Buterin said. “There are real consumers – real people – whose need for electricity is being displaced by this stuff.” Currently, ethereum’s mining works similarly to bitcoin where the most powerful computers have an edge in getting the most bitcoin as computers compete to complete a transaction first. Ethereum’s developers are working on changing that system so that miners enter a pool and are randomly selected to complete the transaction and receive an ether in return. This method, called “proof-of-stake”, guarantees that less electricity will be used to mine the currency. But with bitcoin still reigning as the top cryptocurrency and, with endorsements from established companies and investment banks, the currency’s environmental impact is only likely to grow. When it comes to electricity, “the computer doesn’t care. The computer is just getting the electricity to run, but where its electricity comes from makes a huge difference [for the environment],” said Mora.

  • Texas electric grid council ends operations of power company Griddy, Bloomberg reports

    The Electric Reliability Council of Texas on Friday cut Griddy Energy’s access to the state’s power network, according to a Reuters report.

  • Every star who was nominated for multiple Golden Globes this year

    Seven people were nominated for multiple awards at the 2021 Golden Globes - here's who they are and what they're up for.

  • Gov. DeSantis says 'flawed' assumptions led to some states discharging COVID patients into nursing homes

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tells Fox News host Mark Levin how his state was able to protect senior citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Shoppers Are Convinced These $32 Leggings Are the Perfect Dupe for a Meghan Markle-Loved Pair

    They come in 28 colors on Amazon

  • Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis: How Janet Jackson Made Her Greatest Hits

    Jam and Lewis discuss making Janet Jackson's "Nasty," "That's The Way Love Goes," and more

  • CPAC designed as a Trump coronation, former head of American Conservative Union says

    "He’s going to continue to make sure people understand that he is the de facto leader of the Republican Party," Al Cardenas said.

  • Law enforcement groups back Biden pick for associate attorney general

    Local and federal law enforcement officials are backing Vanita Gupta, President Biden’s nominee for associate attorney general, according to letters sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee and obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The Major County Sheriffs of America noted Gupta “emphasized that she does not support efforts to ‘defund the police'” and highlighted her desire to improve criminal justice through methods that include increased training for law enforcement officials. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBiden broke from some progressives on the campaign trail when he repeatedly stated that he does not support defunding the police. But he supports other reforms, like increasing the DOJ's oversight of police departments. The letters of support were sent by the Major County Sheriffs of America and the Federal Law Enforcement Officials Association. In its letter, the Federal Law Enforcement Officials Association praised Gupta’s “dedication toward the advancement of civil rights,” arguing that it should “go a long way towards restoring the public trust.” The other side: The Judicial Crisis Network, a conservative group, has launched an ad campaign seeking to challenge Gupta’s nomination. “When our cities burned Gupta could’ve stood for law and order, for victims. Instead she advocated to let convicts out of jail,” the ad claims. Background: Gupta has a deep background in the civil rights space, previously working for groups like the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the American Civil Liberties Union.She served as acting assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division under President Obama. If confirmed, Gupta would be the first woman of color to serve in this role.What’s next: The letters of support come as Biden seeks to fill top Justice Department positions. Judge Merrick Garland, Biden’s pick for attorney general, completed his hearings this week. Gupta’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled for March 9. Editor's note: The headline has been corrected to reflect that Gupta is the nominee for associate attorney general, not assistant attorney general. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Texas’ electrical grid: public obligation, or opportunity for private innovation?

    Also, Jackye Van Court’s son went to high school with Ted Cruz, who was a very nice young man.

  • CPAC: Trump to return to political stage at conservative conference

    The former US president will address the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida.

  • Raleigh police investigating city’s 2nd homicide this week after shooting victim dies

    Two 911 callers reported hearing six shots and a car speeding away.