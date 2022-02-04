Texas struck by snow, ice and power outages

Reuters Videos

Kate Middleton was seen smiling and laughing as she practiced throwing and kicking the ball with members of England women's rugby team. She was also lifted for a line-out and crouched for a scrum.The training at London's Twickenham stadium came days ahead of the six nations campaign that starts this weekend.Kate was given the patronage by Queen Elizabeth II, to take over the role from her brother-in-law Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.The Men's, Women's, Wheelchair and Physical Disability Rugby League World Cups will be hosted in England in autumn 2022.Since its founding in 1895, the Rugby Football League has been the national governing body for Rugby League in the UK.The Rugby Football Union is the national governing body for grassroots and elite rugby union in England and is one of the largest sports organizations in the country with 1,900 member clubs.