Texas students are struggling with math. Here's how Eureka Math curriculum aims to fix it

Standardized testing might intimidate and sometimes hinder students who struggle with math.

Some school districts like Dallas ISD are trying a different method to improve student performance.

Eureka Math — a development from the Texas Education Agency and nonprofit Great Minds —focuses on memorization of concepts instead of hoping students recognize questions on the state test.

Why are Texas students struggling in math?

Students are still not performing well on the math and reading state test scores, according to the Texas Education Agency. Math scores improved from last year after falling to their lowest levels in a decade but they have not returned to the 2019 scores. In 2023, 19% of all Texas students mastered math at their grade level, down from 26% in 2019.

What is Eureka Math?

The curriculum's goal is to have students think about math conceptually, not just remember answers to a test. Teachers and students have digital interactives, open-ended lessons, and student-led groups to help build confidence among their peers.

Dallas ISD spent $8 million in the school district to have teachers teach the new curriculum.

Teachers let students choose which math methods work for them as long as they show their work and get the right answer.

For example, children know 3/10 is the same as 0.3 – but how they grasp that knowledge is different. Students must learn to write “expanded form” — 1/10 + 1/10 + 1/10 = 3/10 — and know that this is the same as 0.1 + 0.1 + 0.1 = 0.3 or one-tenth + one-tenth + one-tenth = three-tenths.

Yamileth Cedillos, a teacher at Anson Jones Elementary, told NBC 5 that the newer concept has improved student confidence.

“When they started, some of them didn't know their numbers like they didn't know where the numbers were, the commas, where they were at,” Cedillos said. “By the end of the year, I saw that they grew slowly but they got there." The goal is to help them visualize how math works.

Why is math important?

Texas seeks more workforce talent in the future. A Stanford University study said, “Economic losses will be permanent unless the schools get better. Just returning schools to their pre-pandemic performance levels will not erase the lost learning. Recovering from the pandemic requires swift and decisive improvements to the schools.”

Students who do not bring their math scores back up to pre-pandemic levels will earn 5.6% less over the course of their lives than students with better grades just before the pandemic hit.

Is Eureka Math working?

Texas educators won’t see the full result of this investment until after the next batch of STAAR tests. But over 400 school districts in the state, both public and private have acquired the method. Other states that have adopted the curriculum have seen improvement.

What can parents do to help?

The creators of Eureka Math suggest parents get involved with their child's class work. According to their website, there is a homework helper to go with every homework assignment in the curriculum.

Parents can also seek tutoring for their child if extra help is needed, according to education experts.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: What is Eureka Math? Why some Texas schools are adopting new method