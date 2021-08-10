Texas Supreme Court allows for arrests of Democrats who fled state to block voting bill

Ivana Saric
·1 min read
In this article:
The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily blocked a restraining order protecting a group of Democratic lawmakers from being arrested after they fled the state last month to block a GOP effort to pass voting restrictions.

Why it matters: The court's decision stays a state district judge's earlier ruling that barred the lawmakers' arrests. It means that those among the group who have returned to Texas can be detained and forcibly returned to the state Capitol to reestablish quorum, per the Texas Tribune.

  • The order comes after a petition by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and House Speaker Dade Phelan (R).

What they're saying: "The Supreme Court of Texas swiftly rejected this dangerous attempt by Texas Democrats to undermine our Constitution and avoid doing the job they were elected to do," said Renae Eze, a spokesperson for Abbott, in a statement, per the Tribune.

  • "It is no surprise that Republican Governor Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan want to arrest their political opponents. ... We will defend the freedom to vote, and we look forward to our temporary injunction hearing on August 20th," said state Reps. Trey Martinez Fischer, Gina Hinojosa and Jasmine Crockett in a joint statement after the Supreme Court ruling, per CNN.

What's next: The Democrats have until Thursday at 4pm to respond to the court.

