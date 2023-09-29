Texas Supreme Court allows whistleblower lawsuit against Attorney General Paxton to continue

The Supreme Court of Texas ruled Friday that a whistleblower lawsuit between Attorney General Ken Paxton and former employees of his office must be allowed to move forward.

Following a Monday petition to the state's high court by four former attorney general's office employees who approached the FBI about Paxton's potential abuse of his office in 2020, an abatement originally ordered by the court in February has been lifted.

Their lawsuit, filed under the Texas Whistleblowers Act, prompted an investigation by the Texas House after Paxton requested $3.3 million to settle the case. As a result, the House resoundingly impeached Paxton in May in response to actions the chamber viewed as abuses of power, leading to a Senate trial in September where he was later acquitted of all charges.

More: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to settle with four whistleblowers for $3.3 million

"The political trial is over," Blake Brickman, a former deputy attorney general who was among eight top Paxton aides who in September 2020 reported their boss to the FBI, said at a news conference at the Capitol announcing the request to the Supreme Court Monday. "It's time for the case to return to a real court."

Citing the lack of a settlement, whistleblowers wrote they "could not have predicted the events that were about to ensue" as Paxton went to lawmakers for the legislative appropriation.

Since there is no settlement coming from the effort earlier this year, the whistleblowers filing argues their case should not be allowed to stay in a perpetual abatement, which the court agreed with on Friday.

"OAG has never cited, and Respondents have been unable to find, any precedent for a perpetual abatement premised on mere hope or speculation that settlement negotiations might someday succeed," the whistleblowers wrote. "The Court should not impose such an unprecedented abatement here, especially considering that the parties have made no progress whatsoever over the last seven months."

More: Ken Paxton whistleblowers say they want lawsuit against AG's office to be revived

In making its ruling, the Supreme Court declined to take on the case while unpausing the proceeding, meaning the case will be allowed to continue in a District Court.

"We are looking forward to obtaining a trial setting and to preparing this case for trial as soon as possible," the whistleblowers said in a statement following the court's ruling.

On Monday, Mark Penley, Paxton's former criminal justice deputy, was asked directly if the whistleblowers would prefer trying once more to reach a settlement that the Legislature would sign off on or taking their chances in court, Penley replied: "If they funded then that would be great. If they choose not to, what I'm saying today is I'm ready — and I believe my colleagues are ready — to go back to state district court here in Travis County and continue with our litigation."

John Moritz contributed to this report

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Supreme Court: Whistleblower lawsuit against Paxton may continue