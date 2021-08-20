Texas Supreme Court rejects ban on school mask mandates

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Texas Supreme Court rejected Gov. Greg Abbott's intervention to suspend a mask mandate, thus allowing schools to require students to wear masks as per the mandates by local authorities, according to a CNN report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories