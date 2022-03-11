Texas Supreme Court rules against providers in abortion ban case

Oriana Gonzalez
·2 min read

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that state officials do not have the ability to enforce the state's six-week abortion ban, effectively ending providers' case challenging the law.

Driving the news: Because the law was written so private citizens could enforce it, the court wrote, "Texas law does not grant the state-agency executives named as defendants in this case any authority to enforce the Act’s requirements, either directly or indirectly."

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • "Senate Bill 8 provides that its requirements may be enforced by a private civil action, that no state official may bring or participate as a party in any such action, that such an action is the exclusive means to enforce the requirements, and that these restrictions apply notwithstanding any other law."

  • The law will remain in place in the state.

Catch up fast: In January, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard the challenge after the Supreme Court allowed for the abortion providers' lawsuit against state officials to continue.

  • The state argued that they were immune to the lawsuit because the Texas law does not grant them authority to enforce it.

  • The appeals court transferred the challenge to the state's supreme court, asking it to answer the question on whether the state officials named as defendants in the case, including the attorney general and those tasked with doctor licensing, could take action against those who violate the ban.

  • The Texas Supreme Court's decision means abortion providers cannot sue state officials in order to challenge the law.

What they're saying: "S.B. 8 will remain in place in Texas for the foreseeable future," the ACLU, which is one of the organizations representing the providers in the case, said in a tweet.

  • "This is a devastating blow for abortion rights in Texas and across the country."

Texas Right to Life, an anti-abortion organization in the state, called the decision "a huge victory for Texas."

How it works: Texas' S.B. 8 effectively bars nearly all abortions as soon as embryonic cardiac activity is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy and before many people know they are pregnant.

  • The law provides no exceptions for rape or incest.

What we're watching: The Texas Supreme Court's ruling is focused on a procedural question, not on whether the law is constitutional or not.

Go deeper: Texans overwhelmingly traveled out-of-state to get abortions after ban took effect

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • GOP lawmakers in Kentucky advance 15-week abortion ban

    Kentucky Republican lawmakers on Thursday advanced a proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy as the legislature considers enacting tougher restrictions on the procedure amid a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion rights. The measure is modeled after a Mississippi law under review by the the nation's high court in a case that could dramatically limit abortion rights in the United States. The Kentucky bill would be "immediately enforceable” without risk of legal challenge if the Mississippi law is upheld, said GOP Sen. Max Wise, the bill's lead sponsor.

  • This Republican candidate in Colorado says elections are secure

    The loudest Republican candidate for secretary of state is trumpeting bogus evidence about fraud in the 2020 election.Her primary rival, Pam Anderson, says not to listen.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The intrigue: The former Jefferson County clerk and past director of the county clerks association, is not shy about saying there's no evidence to show that fraud impacted the outcome of the 2020 election.Moreover, Anderson says Colorado's elections are f

  • Russia puts Kremlin critic Navalny's spokeswoman on wanted list

    Yarmysh left Russia last year after a court imposed 18 months of restrictions on her freedom of movement for breaching COVID-19 safety rules. Russian authorities have cracked down hard on the opposition, and many of Navalny's most prominent allies have left Russia rather than face restrictions or jail at home.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene is sabotaging conservatives' fight against 'wokeness'

    Marjorie Taylor Greene is sabotaging conservatives' fight against 'wokeness'

  • Ex-Honduran national police chief wanted in US arrested

    A former head of Honduras’ national police who was sought by U.S. prosecutors on drug and weapons charges was arrested Wednesday, according to the government. Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladares served as the country’s top police official in 2012 and 2013. Security Minister Ramón Sabillón confirmed Bonilla's arrest Wednesday afternoon at a toll plaza on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa.

  • Texas State Bar refers Sidney Powell to judge for discipline over efforts to overturn election

    The Texas State Bar this week called for disciplinary action against former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell for her role in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.The state bar's Commission for Lawyer Discipline issued a complaint, which was made public on Tuesday, stating that lawsuits Powell filed contesting the results of the election were not practical, according to Reuters."Respondent (Powell) had no...

  • A Missouri Lawmaker Is Trying To Stop Women From Seeking Abortions In Other States

    GOP state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman wants to copy the enforcement mechanism from Texas' abortion ban to stop people from traveling out of state.

  • GOP Sen. Ted Cruz joins 'People's Convoy' truckers' protest

    Republican Sen. Ted Cruz rolled up to the Capitol rotunda on Thursday in a honking semi-truck, the lead vehicle of a convoy that for the past five days has encircled the D.C. Beltway in protest of COVID-19 restrictions. The Texas senator, fully vaccinated, rode in "People's Convoy" co-organizer Mike Landis's truck from Hagerstown, Maryland, before stepping out for a press conference in support of the truckers -- many of whom traveled from California in late February. Cruz thanked the truckers while standing alongside Landis and another co-organizer, Brian Brase.

  • Absolute GOP power in Frankfort leads to tsunami of bad ideas that will soon become law

    Linda Blackford: It’s not that absolute power has corrupted absolutely; it’s that absolute power gives the ruling party absolute confidence that agendas will be passed without compromise or public input.

  • Video shows Russian state TV host yelling at a veteran who complained that troops were dying in Ukraine

    A US official this week estimated that 5,000 to 6,000 Russian troops had died. Russia has presented its attack on Ukraine as a just and humane war.

  • U.S. warns Russia against seizing assets of foreign companies

    The White House is warning Russia against taking steps to seize the assets of U.S. and international companies that have announced plans to suspend operations in Russia or to withdraw from the Russian market in response to Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

  • Biden Administration to Cancel Over $6 Billion in Federal Student Loan Debt

    The U.S. Department of Education has identified 100,000 borrowers who are now eligible for the expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.

  • Kansas State coach Bruce Weber refuses to cut hair until NCAA punishes cheating teams

    “Obviously, it’s still growing.”

  • 100,000 student-loan borrowers are getting their debt wiped out after recent reforms. Here's how to know if you're eligible.

    Since Biden reformed Public Service Loan Forgiveness last fall, thousands of teachers, military, and other nonprofit or public workers can get relief.

  • 33 Perfect Spring Dresses to Wear to a Wedding

    Shop the best spring wedding guest dresses from Aje, Reformaton, and more. Whether it's an elegant garden party or an intimate black-tie affair, the best seasonal wedding guest dresses will have you covered for every ceremony and reception on your radar. Ahead, find the 33 best spring wedding guest dresses, from silk slips to ruffled cut-out maxis, to land you the title of best dressed guest on this spring's wedding circuit.

  • Mexico inflation advances quicker than forecast, core prices stir concern

    Inflation in Mexico accelerated faster than expected in February, official data showed, with underlying price pressures hitting their highest level in over two decades, feeding expectations the central bank will hike interest rates higher. Figures from national statistics office INEGI on Wednesday showed consumer price inflation advanced to 7.28% from 7.07% in January, a rate more than double the Bank of Mexico's target. Core inflation, which strips out some volatile items, accelerated by nearly fourth tenths of a percentage point to 6.59%, the highest rate since mid-2001.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Nosedive, XRP Trades Near Crucial Juncture

    Bitcoin price reversed from the $42,500 resistance, Ethereum’s ETH declined over 7%, XRP is still struggling to clear a major hurdle at $0.80.

  • Kentucky's Student Voice Team surveyed 10,000 students about race. Here's what they found.

    Students from nearly all of Kentucky's 120 counties weighed in. Here are some of the top takeaways.

  • Florida Department of Health Tweaks Covid-19 Vaccine Guidance For Children

    Joseph A. Ladapo, who became Florida’s surgeon general in September, has been an outspoken critic of masking and quarantines–even going as far as calling people in the medical community who are for masking “zombies.” Earlier this week, he turned to vaccinations, involving children.

  • Trump's plane made emergency landing after GOP retreat: reports

    A private plane carrying former President Trump made an emergency landing on Saturday after one of its engines failed shortly after his appearance at a Republican National Committee (RNC)-hosted donor retreat in New Orleans, according to Politico and The Washington Post.The former president was traveling back to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla., from the Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans in a private jet when the pilot decided to...