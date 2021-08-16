Texas Supreme Court sides with Gov. Abbott over mask mandates in Dallas, San Antonio

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kaley Johnson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Texas Supreme Court sided with Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday in a legal fight centered in Dallas and Bexar counties over the governor’s order prohibiting mask mandates across the state.

On July 29, Abbott’s executive order prohibited cities, counties, school districts and public health officials from requiring face masks to be worn indoors.

With COVID-19 cases rising and the school year about to begin, Dallas and Bexar counties filed and were granted temporary restraining orders against Abbott’s orders last week. Judge Clay Jenkins in Dallas and health officials in San Antonio issued mandates requiring masks to be worn in schools and buildings.

But the Texas Supreme Court — in a move that overturns the orders of lower courts — blocked the restraining orders Sunday. The move once again makes mask mandates off-limits for local leaders. Trial court hearings are scheduled for Monday in San Antonio and for Aug. 24 in Dallas on whether to issue temporary injunctions that would allow mask mandates.

“We won’t stop working with parents, doctors, schools, business + others to protect you and intend to win that hearing,” Jenkins tweeted Sunday evening.

Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a tweet the San Antonio and Dallas mask mandates are illegal under the governor’s order.

“Let this ruling serve as a reminder to all ISDs and Local officials that the Governor’s order stands,” he tweeted.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said Wednesday afternoon he had no plans to enact mask requirements indoors or in public places. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker also said she would not require masks.

However, Fort Worth school district Superintendent Kent Scribner issued a mask mandate order for schools last week. A judge granted the petition of four FWISD parents and issued a temporary restraining order against Scribner’s mask requirements.

The school board called a special meeting for Tuesday to discuss mask requirements.

On Sunday, the Tarrant County health department reported 1,155 new COVID-19 cases and a community spread level of “high.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas takes mask mandates fight to state Supreme Court

    Texas attorney general Ken Paxton (R) has vowed to take Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's efforts to ban face mask mandates to the state's Supreme Court, as COVID-19 cases surge across the state.Driving the news: Paxton's announcement just before midnight Friday follows three defeats in the lower courts on the enforcement of Abbott's May executive order prohibiting government entities in the state, including public schools, from requiring masks.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.

  • Texas Supreme Court blocks 2 counties’ mask mandates

    The Texas Supreme Court has blocked mask mandates ordered by two of the nation’s largest counties that defied Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as COVID-19 cases surge and hospitals are stretched thin.

  • Who will win the legal battle over mask mandates in Texas?

    Harris County is now showing support for other cities and counties that are in a legal fight over Gov. Abbott's ban on mask mandates.

  • Why McCarthy is staying silent on the bipartisan infrastructure bill

    House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has been maintaining a deliberate silence about how his caucus should approach the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.Why it matters: It passed the Senate last week with the support of 19 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). But it faces an uncertain future in the House, with even Democrats divided over what they want.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The intrigue: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (

  • LAUSD Reopens On-Campus Schooling Monday: Masks Required, Temp Checks, And Mandatory Teacher Vaccines By October

    The long-awaited return of on-campus students and teacher interactions begins on Monday for the Los Angeles Unified School District, which was forced into remote teaching by the pandemic. Returning students face a brave new world of learning, but some familiar practices will be in place. Recess, lunch on campus, after-school programs, athletics and other extracurricular […]

  • Trump claims Afghanistan withdrawal would have been 'much more successful' if he were president. Would it?

    Experts dispute Donald Trump's assertion that things would have turned out differently in Afghanistan if he were still in charge.

  • 2020 census results could hurt Republican gerrymandering efforts

    Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios Bigger population jumps than expected in major cities. More diversity. Booming suburbs. Dwindling rural areas. All may make it harder — but not impossible — for Republicans to manipulate district lines to strengthen their power in states including Texas and Georgia, experts say. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The first results of the 2020 census are a balm for Democrats anxious abo

  • Study: Kids' firearms injuries jumped in 2020

    Hospital visits by children injured by firearms rose by nearly 40% during 2020, according to a study published in the journal Pediatrics. The soaring numbers coincided with record increases in gun sales during the pandemic, the researchers said. The firearm-related visits by children from birth to 18 rose significantly compared to the preceding three years, even as total hospital visits by children declined in 2020, the researchers said.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most importan

  • Trump-appointed judge orders Biden administration to reinstate Trump's 'remain in Mexico' policy

    The Biden administration will have a week to appeal the ruling on asylum seekers, who normally had the ability to pursue their case in the US.

  • Trump blasts Biden for not 'following the plan' his administration crafted for Afghanistan

    Biden pushed back on Trump's criticism, alleging that the former president had "left the Taliban in the strongest position militarily since 2001."

  • Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says US should 'crush the Taliban' in Kabul using 'American air power'

    "This President confronted a challenge in Afghanistan - he has utterly failed to protect the American people from this challenge," Pompeo said.

  • Husband and children were stuck in Mexico due to COVID-19

    A family faced the harsh reality of traveling without being vaccinated after three members tested positive for COVID-19 before boarding […] The post Husband and children were stuck in Mexico due to COVID-19 appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Five-star edge Omari Abor announces top six schools

    During an Instagram Q&A, Omari Abor was asked what his top schools were at the moment.

  • Astros reach settlement with parents of toddler hit by foul ball in 2019, family attorney says

    The parents of a toddler who was hit by a foul ball during a 2019 Houston Astros game, fracturing her skull, have reached a settlement with the team, according to the family's lawyer. In a petition filed Thursday, parents Jonathan David Scott and Alexandra Colchado claimed that "acts and omissions constituting negligence" caused their daughter to sustain "injuries and damages" during a game at Minute Maid Stadium in Houston on May 29, 2019. During the fourth inning of the game, their daughter, who was 2 years old at the time, was hit by a ball off the bat of Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. She suffered a fractured skull and has a permanent brain injury, the family's lawyer, Richard Mithoff, told ABC News.

  • Dallas Cowboys get good news on Dak Prescott injury, bad news on defensive front

    Prescott looks to be on track to start the season opener, but defensive tackle Neville Gallimore will be out an extended time.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper Presses Incoming New York Governor on State’s ‘Legacy of Sleaze’ (Video)

    CNN’s Jake Tapper has one big question for Andrew Cuomo’s incoming replacement, Kathy Hochul, and he didn’t mince words in his phrasing — he wants to know how she plans to break up New York’s “legacy of sleaze.” On Sunday morning’s “State of the Union,” Tapper took a moment to rehash the numerous scandals that have plagued Hochul’s predecessors. “For those who don’t know your story and your history, you won a House seat after a Republican congressman resigned during a sex scandal,” Tapper began

  • Poll: Rollercoaster is America's favorite amusement park ride

    Bumper cars were a distant second.

  • Federal judge orders Biden administration to reinstate 'Remain in Mexico' policy

    A federal judge revived a Trump-era policy that ordered asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico as they wait for their U.S. court hearings.

  • The Texas Covid crisis worsens – why is the governor resisting masks?

    Greg Abbott is turning to out-of-state medics to help – but has expressly prohibited Texans from requiring masks or vaccines A restaurant cook at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos in Houston in May. Private businesses can tell customers to wear masks, but unlike earlier this year, they have no statewide mandate to back them up. Photograph: Mark Felix/AFP/AFP via Getty Images On Tuesday afternoon, a steady stream of customers flowed into Austin’s famed music store, Waterloo Records. Aisle after aisle, ever

  • Many Pandemic Retirees Weren't Ready. How to Cope If You're One of Them.

    Andrea Jones had not yet settled on a date to retire from her customer service job at United Airlines when Newark airport in New Jersey started looking like a ghost town in March 2020. After 28 years with the carrier, she still loved her work. But by the end of that month, she had hung up her blue uniform for the last time. She is still struggling with a sense of loss. “I wasn’t at all ready to leave,” she said. “It hit me right between the eyes.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New