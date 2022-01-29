Texas suspect charged with attempted capital murder after allegedly shooting three Houston police officers

The suspect accused of shooting three Houston police officers on Thursday has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer.

The Houston Police Department said that Roland Caballero, 31, has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and one count of aggravated robbery.

Caballero allegedly shot three officers on Thursday afternoon following a pursuit by police, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

In a Twitter post , Houston police identified the wounded officers N. Gadson, 35; D. Hayden, 32; and A. Alvarez, 28, all from the Northeast Patrol.

On Friday afternoon, the Houston Police Department announced that officers Gadson and Hayden were released from the hospital.

Officer Alvarez remains in the hospital, but is reported to be in stable condition.

Fox News Digital obtained documents outlining Caballero's lengthy criminal rap sheet, which dates back to 2008.

Records from the Texas Department of Public Safety show that Caballero has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon as well as several drug-related charges.

The incident began when police responded to a call at 2:42 p.m. on Thursday about the suspect. Police located and pursued his vehicle, but after it crashed, the suspect fired multiple times, wounding the three officers.

After the crash, the suspect then carjacked a Mercedes-Benz at gunpoint, and drove the vehicle to a house in Houston where he barricaded himself Thursday evening.

Police officers surrounded the house, and the suspect again fired at officers, according to Finner.

The chief disclosed during an evening news conference that the suspect had been arrested after he surrendered to police officers at around 7:45 p.m.