Texas suspect escapes custody during transport to sheriff's substation, prompting manhunt

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who escaped custody while being transported to a sheriff’s office substation in Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said District 4 units responded to the 2300 blocks of Wigmaker Drive regarding a "Terroristic Threat" call for service. Deputies then took an adult male into custody for felony violation of a protective order/retaliation.

The suspect was then transported to the substation at 16715 Clay Rd, where he removed his handcuffs and fled on foot, officials said.

The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on how the suspect managed to remove the handcuffs.

The suspect remains outstanding but there is no threat to the public, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities temporarily closed Pine Forest Ln from Hwy 6 to Clay Rd.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the sheriff’s office for updates.