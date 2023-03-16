Texas takeover of Houston schools stirs anger

Texas officials on Wednesday announced a state takeover of Houston's nearly 200,000-student public school district, the eighth-largest in the country, acting on years of threats and angering Democrats who assailed the move as political. (March 16)

  • Moldova smolders on border of Russia's war

