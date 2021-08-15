Texas takes mask mandates fight to state Supreme Court

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton (R) has vowed to take Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's efforts to ban face mask mandates to the state's Supreme Court, as COVID-19 cases surge across the state.

Driving the news: Paxton's announcement just before midnight Friday follows three defeats in the lower courts on the enforcement of Abbott's May executive order prohibiting government entities in the state, including public schools, from requiring masks.

What they're saying: "We have taken this mask mandate to the Texas Supreme Court," Paxton tweeted — hours after Harris County was granted its request for a temporary order blocking enforcement of the rule.

"The rule of law will decide."

Background: Judges have also granted requests by school districts in Dallas and Bexar counties to have the temporary power to require face coverings.

