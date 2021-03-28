A Texas tax accountant was arrested after pulling a gun on a client during an argument over paperwork

Bre'Anna Grant
·2 min read
wright
Latunya Wright, 46, was arrested and booked into the Harris County jail Thursday and has been charged with aggravated assault. Harris County Constable Precinct 4

  • A tax accountant was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after hitting a client with a gun and phone.

  • Latunya Wright, 46, was arguing with a customer over issues with paperwork before hitting her.

  • The customer, Marquita Boyle, told local news that she recorded the March 25 incident on her phone.

A Texas tax accountant was arrested after pulling a gun on clients during an argument over issues with their paperwork.

Latunya Wright, 46, was arrested and booked into the Harris County jail Thursday and has been charged with aggravated assault.

When deputies arrived, Wright was arguing with a customer when it turned physical. Further investigation revealed that she struck the victim with a firearm that she brandished during the altercation, the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said in a statement.

Marquita Boyle told local news station KTRK that she recorded the March 25 incident on her phone. According to Boyle, she's being audited by the IRS after she received tax services at MZ BIZ, a tax preparation organization.

Boyle realized something was wrong with her paperwork and went back to speak with an employee at the business.

"She had the gun pointed at him, and then she turned around with the gun and she actually cocked the gun," Boyle said.

Boyle said that Wright grabbed her phone and hit her on the head with it before deleting the video. Boyle was able to retrieve the video for police, she said.

ABC News reported that Wright was booked into Harris County Jail, but met her $40,000 bond Saturday.

Wright, a native of Missouri, was sentenced in 2012 to more than four years in federal prison after pleading guilty in connection with the multi-million-dollar robbery of an ATM company in St. Louis, according to an FBI statement.

The Houston Police Department, Boyle, and MZ BIZ Tax Services did not immediately respond to Insider's request for additional comment.

