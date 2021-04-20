Texas teacher arrested after ‘leaving voicemail telling student she was in love with him’

Misty Lorene Cato, 43, was arrested for an improper relationship with a student (Screengrab/CBS DFW)

A 43-year-old Texas school teacher was arrested last week after allegedly leaving a voicemail telling a student she was in love with him.

According to Parker County Sheriff’s Office, Misty Lorene Cato has been charged with a second-degree improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Police said Ms Cato, a fifth-grade maths teacher at the Springtown Intermediate School, began a relationship with the male student when he was 15-years-old.

The sheriff’s office said that the alleged relationship started when the student was enrolled in Texas’s Azle Independent School District and continued for several years in Parker and Tarrant counties.

The teacher, during an interview, admitted having sexual relations with the student even though she knew he was a juvenile. Investigators also found a voice recording where Ms Cato said she had been in love with the student for four years.

A statement from the Sheriff’s office said that in the voice recording she told him that “seeing him again makes her want to be with him again”.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said it was a “shame any time we have to investigate these type of cases”.

He said: “It is imperative that our children attend school in a safe environment. Educators play a vital role in that safe environment and have a duty to protect our children.

“The student, in this case, has been offered counselling at the Parker County Children’s Advocacy Center where his healing can begin.”

Further investigations are being conducted by the police in the case and her bond has been set at $100,000 (£71,500). She has been placed on administrative leave due to the allegations while the investigations are on.

