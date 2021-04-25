A Texas teacher resigned after taking a photo of their foot on the neck of a 10-year-old Black student

Taylor Ardrey
·2 min read
school closure empty classroom
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • A Texas teacher who took a photo putting their foot on a Black student's neck resigned.

  • The photo was reportedly sent to the mother of a child as a joke, according to WFAA.

  • The teacher was on leave before submitting their resignation, local news reported.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A Greenville, Texas teacher who reportedly took a photo of their foot on the neck of a Black elementary student has reigned, according to FOX 4.

The image was texted to the 10-year-old student's mother, on Tuesday, when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing George Floyd, FOX 4 reported.

The student's mother told WFAA that the picture was meant to be a joke and that the unidentified teacher said she would put her foot on the boy's neck if he did not turn in an assignment.

"I don't really understand the whole situation, but all I know is it was never supposed to happen," the student's father, Shamell told WFAA.

The photo shows the student laying on the ground, with the teacher's sneaker on top of the student.

The teacher was placed on leave for what the Greenville Independent School District called a "staged photo" amid an investigation, but resigned last week, WFAA reported.

"Today Greenville ISD accepted the resignation, effective immediately, of the teacher who took a picture of her foot on the neck of a student, provoking outrage in the community," the school district said in a statement Friday. According to the statement, officials were set to discuss the teacher's potential firing during an upcoming meeting on April 27.

"We deeply regret the distress this incident has caused, and I am accepting the teacher's resignation," Greenville ISD Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins said in the statement. "Nonetheless we will report what occurred to the State Board of Certification. They will determine what action might be taken concerning her teaching certificate."

Liggins told FOX 4 that the photo was "poor judgment" by the teacher.

"I personally don't believe there was any malicious intent or racial issue there. It was just poor, poor judgment and an extremely inappropriate thing to do," Liggins told the outlet.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Teacher pretended to be girl to target students, court records say

    An Humble ISD teacher, already charged with child porn, faces new charges after more students have come forward, court records show.

  • 3-year-old killed in a shooting at a kid’s birthday party in Northeast Miami-Dade, cops say

    A Saturday night double shooting at a child’s birthday party in Northeast Miami-Dade left a preschool-aged boy dead and a 21-year-old woman in the hospital, police say.

  • Black Man Shot 10 Times by White Deputy Was Holding a Phone: 911 Call

    Screenshot/NBCBefore a white Virginia sheriff’s deputy shot a Black man 10 times late Wednesday night, he told the man to drop his gun. Body-camera footage and the recording of the man’s initial call to 911, however, show he was never holding one. He had his phone in his hand, and he had told authorities so.The Spotsylvania County sheriff’s deputy had dropped Isaiah Brown, 32, home earlier on Wednesday night after Brown’s car had broken down miles away.But, moments later, Brown dialed 911 over a dispute with his brother that was apparently preventing him from getting back to his car. He described a heated argument in which he had asked his brother for a gun, but he notified the dispatcher that he did not have a weapon. His brother had refused his request.Brown said, “I’m about to kill my brother.”The dispatcher replied, “Don’t kill your brother.”“Alright,” said Brown.“Why would you say something like that?” asked the dispatcher.“Somebody needs to come here real quick,” said Brown.The same deputy who had dropped him home arrived back at the scene and found Brown standing on the road outside the home.The recording of Brown’s 911 call captured the confrontation, indicating that Brown was walking down the road, on a house phone, at the time. “You need to hold your hands up,” the dispatcher tell him as a siren can be heard in the background.The deputy is then captured in the 911 call and in body-cam footage shouting at Brown, “Show me your hands. Show me your hands, now. Show me your hands. Drop the gun. He’s got a gun to his head. Drop the gun now. Stop walking towards me. Stop walking towards me. Stop. Stop.” The deputy then shot Brown and continued yelling at him to put his hands up and “drop the gun.” The Spotsylvania sheriff’s office and Virginia State Police confirmed Brown was unarmed. ‘Tragic Day Here’: Deputy Fatally Shoots North Carolina Black Man While Serving Search WarrantThe officer, whose name has not been released, has been put on administrative leave, the Spotsylvania sheriff said. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the shooting.Brown is now in intensive care being treated for 10 bullet wounds.His family’s attorney said in a statement, “It is evident that the tragic shooting of Isaiah Brown was completely avoidable. Isaiah clearly told dispatch that he did not have a weapon more than 90 seconds before the deputy arrived. He told dispatch that he was walking away from the house and away from anyone else and was on the roadway by himself. Isaiah was on the phone with 911 at the time of the shooting and the officer mistook a cordless house phone for a gun.”Brown’s brother, Tazmon, told NBC Washington that he thought Brown called the cops because he wanted a ride back to his car so it wouldn’t be towed.“The officer just started shooting at him for no reason. I didn’t hear a warning shot. All I heard was ‘Hands up!’ one time. And all he had was his phone, so I know he put his hands up,” Tazmon said.Protesters gathered Friday at the Spotsylvania sheriff’s office, shouting “No justice, no peace!” NBC reported.The shooting and demonstrations come on the heels of a tense week in American policing. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder Wednesday for the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, in May 2020. Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. The same day as the verdict, a Columbus police officer shot and killed Black 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant while she lunged at a woman with a knife.In the 24 hours after the Chauvin verdict, six people were killed by the police.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Florida family accused of selling thousands of bottles of bleach marketed as Covid cure

    The potentially deadly chlorine dioxide solution, marketed as "Miracle Mineral Solution," is typically used for industrial water treatment.

  • A woman who pleaded guilty to hate crime charges for hitting kids with her car admits it was racially motivated

    Nicole Franklin admitted she hit two kids with her car in 2019 because she thought they were Middle Eastern or African or Mexican.

  • Recordings show chaos surrounding Ma'Khia Bryant shooting

    A historic verdict being broadcast in the police cruiser. A routine day in a quiet Columbus neighborhood was shattered instantly Tuesday when a police officer fired four shots at 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant as she swung a knife at a young woman. “She was just a kid!” a man shouts within a second of Bryant falling to the ground.

  • French volunteers who lived in a cave with no phones, clocks, or sunlight for 40 days say it was 'great'

    The group of 15 took part in the Deep Time project in southwest France, which explored how a lack of external contact would affect a person.

  • After a Jewish supremacist mob chanted 'death to the Arabs' in a night of violence in Jerusalem, Palestinian militants in Gaza bombarded Israel with rockets

    Two Palestinian militant groups have claimed responsibility for firing 36 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Friday night.

  • Delaware police officer found unconscious after responding to report of fight, authorities say; elderly couple suffer 'significant' injuries

    A police officer is in critical condition after responding to a call regarding a possible fight in Delmar, Delaware, early Sunday, authorities said.

  • Air Force vet has PTSD not from her service, but from attempted rape by ex-KCK cop

    Was everyone in the KCK police department just accustomed to women screaming behind Roger Golubski’s office door?

  • Sacheen Littlefeather Claims She Was Blacklisted By Hollywood After Her Part In Brando Oscars Snub

    Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actress who stunningly rejected Marlon Brando’s Best Actor award for The Godfather in 1973, claims the move ended her Hollywood career A new documentary, Sacheen: Breaking The Silence, details the memorable political stunt, which was a protest by Brando on the depiction of Native Americans by the film industry. Littlefeather, […]

  • It’s not cops’ job ‘to raise your kid,’ Texas sheriff says in wake of police shootings

    His comments come after several people were fatally shot by police in April.

  • Two Kansas women, arrested in deadly Capitol riot, expected peaceful pro-Trump protest

    One of the women said she sang the U.S. national anthem inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

  • 15 Old-Fashioned Baby Names That Will Melt Your Heart

    So, your mom wants you to name your newborn bundle of joy after your great-great-great grandmother. Don’t fight it. Old-fashioned baby names--with their hip and stylish nod to the past--are kind of the cutest....

  • Newsom may have to decide whether to sanction heroin injection sites

    The idea is a recurring struggle between progressive lawmakers who say it will save lives and moderate Democrats and Republicans who warn it would normalize hard drug use.

  • Why the Laci Peterson Murder Case Has Been Unable to Rest Despite Scott Peterson's Conviction

    Scott Peterson, whose death sentence has been overturned on appeal, maintains that he's innocent of the 2002 murder of his pregnant wife.

  • Central Michigan football quarterback John Keller shot, condition improving

    Central Michigan Chippewas football QB John Keller, a transfer from Cincinnati, among two men shot near campus.

  • Google officially dropped Q&A on Google in search results

    The Google Question Hub is not affected by this and will remain active according to Google. Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.

  • I'm Still Blasian and Proud, Even When It Feels Like the US Hates Both Sides of Me

    Growing up biracial, I spent most of my childhood feeling like I didn't fit in. I was always told I look too Black to be considered Asian, or that I'd never really be accepted as Black because I'm mixed.

  • Daniel Kaluuya and His Rumored GF Amandla Crichlow Have the Most Low-Key Relationship

    The two were first spotted together in 2018.