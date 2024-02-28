Texas Tech basketball's Pop Isaacs denies sexual assault allegations

Texas Tech basketball player Richard "Pop" Isaacs "unequivocally" denies the allegations he raped a 17-year-old girl in a hotel room in the Bahamas last November then bragged about it after, according to a response his attorney filed in court.

Isaacs, who is represented by Lubbock attorney David Kerby, is accused of "sexual abuse towards a minor" stemming from an alleged incident that took place during Texas Tech's trip to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in late November.

On Friday, Kerby filed a response on behalf of Isaacs, describing the lawsuit against his client as "false and baseless in nature."

"Defendant did not have sexual intercourse or sexual contact with Janie Doe and all allegations that he had sex, sexual contact, acted intentionally, knowingly and/or recklessly are false and untrue," the response states. "Defendant has not bragged or claimed to have had sexual intercourse or sexual contact with Janie Doe as alleged herein and those allegations are also false and untrue."

The response states the allegations in the lawsuit against Isaacs were "defamatory per se in nature."

The 10-page lawsuit — which was filed Jan. 5 under pseudonyms in the 237th District Court of Lubbock County — seeks $1 million in monetary relief for damages, which include physical pain and suffering, physical impairment, reasonable and necessary medical expenses, mental anguish and exemplary damages.

John and Jane Doe, who are listed as the next friends of Janie Doe, filed the suit. They are the father and mother of the alleged victim, who is listed as 17 years old and a high school junior.

The lawsuit accuses Isaacs of raping the girl in his hotel room.

The lawsuit states the girl did not tell anyone about the assault until a few weeks later when she learned he was bragging to other athletes about having sex with her.

The girl's parents asked the court to allow them to file the lawsuit anonymously as the case involved sexual abuse of a minor.

However, Kerby is asking the court to require the girl's parents to refile their petition with their real names citing a Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 79 that states, "The petition shall state the names of the parties and their residences, if known ..."

After the civil suit became public in an ESPN report, Texas Tech released a statement saying Isaacs remains in good standing with the school and "there is no reason to withhold him from University activities, including basketball competition."

Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland said after the Jan. 6 game against Texas "the statement that was made by the university is one that I'm gonna stand by, and we're committed to that."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech basketball's Pop Isaacs denies sexual assault allegations