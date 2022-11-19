Texas Tech Board of Regents elects new chair, vice chair

Mark Griffin and Ginger Kerrick Davis are the newly elected chair and vice chair, respectively, of the Texas Tech System Board of Regents.

The new regent leaders were unanimously voted in by the board at the end of its last regularly scheduled meeting in Lubbock on Thursday.

According to the system, Griffin is the eighth regent from Lubbock to serve as chairman of the board. Kerrick Davis is the sixth woman to serve as the vice chairwoman of the board.

Regents Mark Griffin and Ginger Kerrick Davis have been elected as the new chairman and vice chairwoman of the Texas Tech System Board of Regents.

Regent Mark Griffin

Regent Griffin is serving his second term on the board, first being appointed for a four-year term by then-Texas Gov. Rick Perry in 2009 and again by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2019.

During his recent tenure on the board, Griffin has headed two presidential search communities that ultimately recommended Lori Rice-Spearman as president of the Health Sciences Center in Lubbock and JuliAnn Mazachek as president of Midwestern State University.

More:Texas Tech regents OK millions in renovations, honor Corky Oglesby

He has also served as the vice chairman of the board for the past two years.

Griffin earned his bachelor's degree in Political Science for the University of Texas in Austin and his Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University.

Regent Mark Griffin is the newly elected chairman of the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents after previously serving as the vice chairman of the board.

Griffin currently serves as the president of The Griffin Companies which comprises of Rip Griffin Truck Services Inc. and the Griffin Family Office.

In a statement from the system, Chancellor Dr. Tedd Mitchell said Griffin is a very dedicated supporter of the system.

"His enthusiasm and commitment to serving our system and component universities are impactful and admirable. I’d like to congratulate him on being elected chairman of our board, and I look forward to his many contributions serving our board and university system in this elected leadership role," Mitchell said.

Regent Ginger Kerrick Davis

Regent Kerrick Davis was appointed to the board in 2019 by Gov. Abbott. During her tenure, Kerrick was appointed as the chairwoman of the Academic, Clinical and Student Affairs Committee.

Story continues

She is also a member of the Regent's Rules Review Committee and was a former member of the MSU Texas Presidential Search Committee which resulted in Mazachek being appointed president.

Kerrick Davis was the first female Hispanic flight director for NASA in 2005, where she also served in other leadership over her 30 years at NASA, including deputy director of the Exploration Integration and Science Directorate.

More:Tech football project nears $75 million in donor support

Regent Ginger Kerrick Davis has been elected as the new vice chairwoman of the Texas Tech System Board of Regents

She earned her bachelor's and master of science in Physics in 1991 and 1993, respectively, from Texas Tech.

In a statement from the system, Chancellor Mitchell said he is excited to see Kerrick Davis step into this role.

"Her passion for our system shines in the work she does, and our system and component institutions benefit from her collaborative approach and desire to serve the students, faculty, staff and campus communities across the system," he said.

The newly elected chairman and vice chairwoman terms start effectively immediately and they will serve in those positions for the next two years.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech Board of Regents elects new chair, vice chair