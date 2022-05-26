Texas Tech coach Tim Tadlock begins the press conference with an opening statement on Uvalde, Texas
Whoopi Goldberg ripped into Republicans after several senators expressed their thoughts and prayers in response to the elementary school shooting […] The post Whoopi Goldberg says if another Republican offers thoughts and prayers: ‘I’m going to punch somebody’ appeared first on TheGrio.
Actress Bette Midler is encouraging her followers to "come armed" to a protest at the NRA annual conference on Friday in Houston, Texas, following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and 3 adults dead, including the shooter.
"Look, we already have laws against killing people and this guy apparently didn't care what the law was," Paxton told Newsmax.
ESPNESPN personality Chris “Mad Dog” Russo on Wednesday morning absolutely tore into Republicans after the horrific Uvalde school massacre, calling on them to “shape up, wake up and do something” and blasting them for standing in the way of gun-control legislation.Following Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary that left at least 19 schoolchildren dead, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr furiously pleaded with GOP leaders to enact a universal background check. “They won’t vote on i
As details of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting continue to unfold, The View co-hosts discussed the latest tragedy on Wednesday's show.
The NRA's annual meeting will begin on Friday in Houston and former President Donald Trump has already confirmed he will still be speaking there.
"If I were a betting woman right now I'd say the odds are that he runs," said Conway, who is still in Trump's inner circle.
"Why even be in Congress if you don't believe in doing your job?" Ocasio-Cortez replied after Boebert tweeted: "You cannot legislate away evil."
Chuck Schumer plans to force votes on legislation to strengthen background checks for gun purchasers in the wake of the Texas school shooting.
Steve Israel said people forgive and forget too easily and "keep electing people who care more about surviving the next primary," than about kids.
Texas police reported on Wednesday that a high school student had been arrested after having what appeared to be a pistol and rifle in his vehicle just one day after an elementary school in the state became the scene of a mass shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead. Police in Richardson, Texas,…
Like many Americans around the country who are angry and saddened about the shooting that killed 19 children and two adults, including a teacher in Texas yesterday, the NAACP is calling on Congress to do something about gun control. Derrick Johnson, the president of the NAACP, released a statement on Tuesday telling Congress to “Don’t just post a tweet, pass a bill,” The Hill reports.
“Who will say on this network or any other network in the next few days, ‘It’s time to repeal the Second Amendment’?” Michael Moore asked MSNBC host Chris Hayes today. “Oh, you can’t say that,” he imagined Americans replying. “Well why not?” asked Moore. The Oscar-winning Bowling for Columbine filmmaker posed the question as the […]
After the mass shooting in Uvalde, some say the "hell, yes" remark might not be as damaging to O'Rourke's fortunes as it first might have appeared.
The mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas hit home for Matthew McConaughey — it’s the town he grew up in. The senseless tragedy motivated him to share his thoughts on Instagram and weigh in on what has become a heated battle in the United States when it comes to gun control. The 52-year-old actor didn’t call […]
Rep. Tony Gonzales responded to Beto O'Rourke outburst during Gov. Greg Abbott's update on the Uvalde school shooting.
The Georgia primary races have started today, and GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker couldn’t help but give another priceless soundbite. No, it’s not that Walker has a cure for COVID or the lack of understanding of America’s energy policies. According to Newsweek, Walker claims that former President Donald Trump never said the 2020 Presidental election was stolen.
Conservative media responded to the massacre by speculating recklessly and pushing every harebrained solution imaginable — except gun control
President Biden announced at a press briefing Wednesday that he and First Lady Jill Biden will be traveling to Uvalde, Texas, the site of the recent horrific elementary school shooting, to meet with the families of the victims, which included 19 children and two teachers.
