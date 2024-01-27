Texas Tech El Paso hosts health science workshops for children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Tech Health El Paso hosted a day of hands-on health science workshops for children Saturday, Jan. 27 at its campus located at 5001 El Paso Drive.

The free annual event, Medventure for Your Future, aims to foster a passion for science and medicine through fun activities and by introducing students to various health science careers, according to a press release sent by the university.

The event offered interactive science workshops and equipped parents with creative strategies to encourage their children’s exploration of health sciences.

Workshops this year included how to stop bleeding, dental hygiene, busting myths for preteens and the always popular crime scene investigation. The event also includes tours of the university’s Medical Education Building, according to the press release.

Kelly Tomblin, president and CEO of El Paso Electric, delivered the keynote speech, extending a warm welcome to students and parents. El Paso Fire Chief Jonathan Killings also spoke during the event.

Tomblin has been a dedicated supporter of Texas Tech Health El Paso, serving on the President’s Development Council since she arrived in El Paso in 2020, according to the press release.

“The longstanding partnership between our university and El Paso Electric is achieving new milestones with a $45,000 grant received last year from El Paso Electric’s Electric Company Charitable Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to fostering economic development, educational innovation, and environmental stewardship — the three pillars that guide its initiatives,” according to the press release.

