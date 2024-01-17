Texas Tech exceeds volunteerism goal during centennial celebration

Jan. 16—Service has been a part of Texas Tech University's identity since before it opened its doors.

Indeed, in December 1923, President Paul W. Horn said, "I pledge the people of Texas that Texas Tech won't turn its face from human service. We will absorb the glories of the past, but ever keep our faces to the future."

So, it only makes sense that when the university set an ambitious goal to complete 1 million volunteer hours during its Centennial Celebration, Red Raiders were up for the challenge.

When all was said and done, 50,751 members of the Texas Tech community logged 1,137,933 hours of service during the yearlong commemoration.

For comparison, that's nearly 130 years' worth of hours. Texas Tech will not have existed that long until 29 years from now.

"Texas Tech was born out of a need to serve West Texas and this community," Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said in a news release. "Each hour volunteered represents a promise to that purpose. I am confident this spirit of service will carry forward into our second century."

In addition to progress toward the overall goal, the university tracked the Texas Tech Alumni Association chapters, university organizations and graduating classes that contributed the most hours. Here are the winners:

— Alumni association chapter: San Antonio — 28,872 hours

— Graduating class: 1968 — 141,848 hours

— Class by decade: 1960s — 170,354 hours

— Texas Tech organization: School of Law — 23,859 hours

— Texas Tech student organization: Association of Bangladeshi Students and Scholars — 24,045 hours

"There is nothing that compares to the heart and spirit of Red Raiders," said Director of Centennial Coordination Blayne Beal, in the release. "We set forth a lofty goal in trying to reach 1 million hours, and there were probably skeptics that doubted if this was attainable. What makes Texas Tech so special is that Red Raiders always answer the call, no matter the cause or the need.

"This is yet another example of the power we possess when we work together in support of causes that benefit this institution that we love so dearly. As a result, communities and organizations all around the country have benefited from our time, our contributions and our talents and are better today because of it."