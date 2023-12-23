Texas Tech gets new $35K scholarship to honor sibling’s memory

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A pair of El Paso siblings have established a scholarship at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso as a way of honoring their parents’ lessons and their late sister’s memory.

The Dianne and Arturo Cervantes Scholarship was established in memory of Amanda Dawn Cervantes and totals $35,000.

The gift will be matched ty TTUHSC El Paso, bringing its total impact to $70,000.

The scholarship will be awarded to eligible El Paso area students with preference given to high-school graduates from Ysleta Independent School District.

