Texas Tech issues Tuesday weather delay amid "dangerously cold temperatures" in Lubbock

Texas Tech has issued a weather delay due to "dangerously cold temperatures" Lubbock will see Tuesday morning.

According to the university's emergency alert system, "the Texas Tech campus in Lubbock has delayed campus opening until 11 a.m.," which means "all in-person and online classes scheduled to start before 11 a.m. are canceled."

The alert directs TTU and TTU System employees to report at 10:30 or as directed by their supervisors and states that busses will run one hour before campus opening.

As of 7 p.m. no other university, college or school district has issued a weather delay within the City of Lubbock.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: TTU issues Tuesday weather delay for main campus in Lubbock