Texas Tech named as a First Scholars institution

Dec. 20—Texas Tech University has advanced to the First Scholars phase of the First Scholars Network, an initiative of the Center for First-Generation Student Success, funded by the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA) and The Suder Foundation.

Texas Tech was chosen based on its demonstrated commitment to advancing the outcomes of first-generation students through improving both first-generation student success initiatives and institution-wide approaches.

"We proudly champion our first-gen students who comprise nearly one-third of our student body," Mitzi Lauderdale, vice provost for Academic Innovation and Student Success, said in a news release. "The support from NASPA and The Suder Foundation propels Texas Tech forward as a First Scholars institution, offering resources for students to navigate uncharted academic terrain, illuminating the path for future generations."

Texas Tech has entered the first phase of four through support and resources available to first-gen students such as transition and mentoring programs, federally funded TRIO programs such as McNair, Upward Bound and others, Sirviendo A Los Estudiantes and a first-gen learning community.

"Texas Tech does not believe it's any one person's job to serve first-gen students," Senior Director of Student Development and Engagement Brandon Cruz said in the release. "We take a holistic approach and strive to support students across every touch point they have."

This accomplishment comes after years of development. The university received a First Forward Designation in 2019 from the Center for First-Generation Student Success, and was then named a First-Gen Forward Advisory Institution in 2021.

Being named a First Scholars Institution is the next step.

"At Texas Tech, our faculty, staff and administrators have a personal understanding of the challenges and opportunities confronting first-generation students," said Texas Tech Provost Ron Hendrick. "A significant number of us have personally navigated the journey of being first-generation graduates. Understanding alone is insufficient. By adopting systematic approaches to addressing the unique needs of first-generation students, we enhance the resources available to all students at Texas Tech. Being named in the First Scholar cohort is proof that we recognize both the needs and the opportunities available to first-generation, and all students, in their pursuit of a degree."