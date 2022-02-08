Texas Tech police stress importance of reporting crimes amid uptick in sex assault cases

Texas Tech has issued five crime alert notifications regarding reported sexual assaults or cases of sexual-related violence in recent weeks, and Tech police are urging students and the campus community to continue being vigilant in reporting crimes.

The university sends out a crime alert notification email each time a new sexual assault or case of sexual violence is reported to Texas Tech’s Police Department or the Office for Student Civil Rights & Sexual Misconduct.

Texas Tech students have received five different emails over the last few weeks with information regarding new cases. The most recent cases have been reported within the last two weeks.

Those incidents include:

On Feb. 4, Tech police responded to an alleged sexual assault at Gates Residence Hall during the early hours of that day. The suspect is a student at the university, and both students are acquaintances. The incident occurred between midnight and 1:30 a.m. according to Texas Tech’s Crime Log. The case is still being actively investigated by campus police.

On Jan. 31, a student reported an alleged sexual assault to Texas Tech’s Title IX office. The incident happened in the morning hours of Jan. 18 at a TTU Residence Hall, and was allegedly carried out by a person known to the student. Additionally, more information was reported on Feb. 1, identifying the suspect as a Tech student as well. The case is actively being investigated.

On Jan. 27, a student reported forcible fondling, aggravated assault, and dating violence to TTPD. The suspect was described as 5 feet, 5 inches in height, heavy-set, a white male, balding with facial hair, brown eyes, and in his late 20s. The suspect is not known to be a student at Texas Tech. The incident occurred the evening of Jan. 26 at Gates Residence Hall when the suspect became physically aggressive with the student. The case is actively being investigated.

On Jan. 25, a Texas Tech student reported a sexual assault/dating violence to the Office for Student Civil Rights & Sexual Misconduct. The student is said to have been assaulted by a person known to them. The incident occurred on Jan. 12 at night in an on-campus residence hall. The suspect is believed to be a student at the university.

Story continues

On Jan. 24, a student reported to a campus security authority an alleged sexual assault incident. The incident occurred on Jan. 16 at an on-campus residence hall and the suspect is believed to be a Tech student. The case has been closed since then, but more information about the case was not immediately available.

Despite the apparent uptick in cases, Tech Police Chief Kyle K. Bonath said the numbers are fairly in line with the yearly crime log. However, he said, campus police have been issuing more safety notifications to keep the students aware.

Bonath said Tech PD’s goal is to give out more information to help students and the Tech community know what is going on around campus.

“We’re here to take any report,” Bonath said. “But we can’t help students if students don’t say anything, so please report if something happens.”

Texas Tech provides resources to help students in crisis situations like this. Please visit the links below for more information.

• You are encouraged to report any incident of harassment or sexual misconduct to law enforcement and the TTU Title IX Coordinator.

• You are not alone; resources are available to you through the University. Visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/titleix/supportresources/im.php for more information.

• Consent is an agreement expressed through mutually understandable words or actions actively communicated to all parties involved.

• Your mental and physical health and safety are of utmost importance. Please visit www.ttu.edu/wellbeing and www.raidersafety.ttu.edu for more information or call the Texas Tech Crisis Helpline at 806.742.5555.

• For information on crime in the area within the last 60 days, please visit the university’s Daily Crime Log https://banapps.texastech.edu/ITIS/CrimeLog

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech police address uptick in sex assault cases, stress reporting