Texas Tech School of Accounting renamed for alumni after donation

(Left) School of Accounting Director Kristen Cook, Susan Lyons, Terry Lyons and Dean Margaret Williams of the Rawls College posing for a photo on Monday, Dec. 4 at Texas Tech University.

The Jerry S. Rawl College of Business received what its leaders called a generous donation from an alumni, which is set to enhance education in the School of Accounting as Texas Tech embarks on its second century.

Terry Lyons, along with his wife Susan, made a donation of an undisclosed amount to the school to help advance student success with the school and elevate the school's academic reputation. The amount of the donation was withheld during the announcement Monday.

"Being a first-generation student, it provided the foundation for my career, giving me an education in building relationships that were crucial to my business and life success," Terry Lyons said during an announcement ceremony Monday at the college. "Contributing to Texas Tech and the School of Accounting to help elevate this program feels like the perfect way to get back."

Texas Tech alumni Terry Lyons speaking about the impact of his gift to the School of Accounting in helping advance student success within the school at Texas Tech on Monday, Dec. 4.

Lyons said the donation will enable the school to increase scholarships while also helping the school retain current faculty and attract new faculty.

"This gift is not just a financial contribution. It's an investment in students and their future in accounting education," Lyons said. "This is a step toward building an environment where innovation, critical thinking, and excellence are not just encouraged, but they are the standard."

According to a Texas Tech news release, the School of Accounting is home to more than 650 students and 27 faculty members while offering a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting, a Master in Accounting, an Accelerated BBA to MS in Accounting program and a doctorate in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting.

Dean Margaret Williams of the Jerry S. Rawls College of Business announcing the renaming of the accounting school to the Terry Lyons School of Accounting on Monday, Dec. 24 at Texas Tech University.

In honor of his donation, Dean Margaret Williams of the Rawls College, which houses the school, announced the renaming of the school to the Terry Lyons School of Accounting.

"This gift will allow the School of Accounting to supercharge the great work that they are already doing to provide work-ready students to the field of accounting to support faculty in the classroom and enhance the impact of faculty research in the field of accounting," she said. "For this gift and its permanent impact, we are truly grateful to Terry and Susan and the entire Lyons family."

Terry graduated from Rawls College in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and was named a distinguished alumnus of the Lyons School of Accounting in 2022.

"For more than 30 years, the Lyonses have been true friends of Texas Tech and Rawls College with their time and philanthropic support," reads the Tech news release.

Upon graduating from Texas Tech, Terry joined the Fort Worth office of Ernst & Young as an auditor and became a licensed CPA. During his time in public accounting, he worked with clients in the insurance, healthcare and hospitality industries. In 1998, Terry founded Academic HealthPlans (AHP). With his wide background in accounting, underwriting, marketing and sales, he propelled AHP to become the market leader in the student health insurance industry. Starting with only one employee and one university client, Terry grew the company over 150 employees, more than 400 universities and 500,000 insured student members with a prominent national presence.

In January 2020, Terry sold AHP to Risk Strategies, where he now serves as the national education practice leader. Risk Strategies is a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm. Terry and Susan reside in Colleyville, Texas, and have four children – Paige, Holden, Jameson and Layton – two of whom are also Texas Tech alumni.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech School of Accounting renamed for alumni after donation