Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine tips on preparing livestock for the winter season

As winter approaches, people across the U.S. are readying themselves for dropping temperatures, and for snow and ice. Some are getting ready to travel during the holidays while others prepare their farm or ranch for the long, cold months.

For Texas, winter can be unpredictable. Texans will never forget the historical winter event that occurred in 2021 called the “Great Texas Freeze.” This storm was the first billion-dollar weather disaster of that year and crippled many electrical grids for days and in some cases, weeks. Not to mention, it was the coldest winter storm in Texas since December 1989.

Those who live in the Texas Panhandle know that winter weather hits a little differently than most other places in Texas. In fact, Amarillo averages 17.9 inches of snow annually, according to the National Weather Service.

A clinical skills lab at the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo.

If we look at the 2024 “Old Farmer’s Almanac,” it predicts that this winter will be colder than normal, and the precipitation and snowfall will be slightly above normal as well. So, what does this mean for ranchers?

Well, it means that if you haven’t already begun preparing your livestock, it’s critical to do so now.

“The Panhandle winters can be unpredictable,” said Jennifer Koziol, associate professor of food animal medicine and surgery at Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine. “It is crucial for all livestock owners to be prepared for the eventualities. It’s not if but when will we have extreme cold temperatures in which our livestock will need shelter, increased energy in the source of feed and open water for drinking.”

Tip No. 1 - Windbreaks and Shelter

It is critical for livestock owners to have plenty of windbreaks available or provide shelter for their animals weathering the outside elements. In fact, windbreaks reduce the incidence of cold stress in cattle.

“Windbreaks are the single most important factor to allow livestock to ride out severe winter weather,” said Clint Roof, assistant professor at the School of Veterinary Medicine. “Wind chills will increase heat loss greatly by penetrating even thick winter coats. Windbreaks aid in cutting that heat loss and allow the animals to use their energy more efficiently.”

It is also recommended to have lots of clean and dry bedding available in areas of shelter from cold temperatures, especially when the ground is frozen. For those who own breeding bulls, this will help reduce the risk of scrotal frostbite, which is common during this time of year.

“Adding dry insulation, whether straw or other organic material, between the livestock and frozen ground can make a huge difference for those animals’ welfare and storm outcome,” Roof added.

Tip No. 2 - Nutrition is Key

Livestock owners should have an adequate stockpile of forage and energy sources to maintain their livestock throughout the winter. As the temperature decreases, a cow’s metabolism will increase and consequently her nutrient demands will as well.

You can determine nutritional requirements based on body condition score, stage of pregnancy or life stage. However, a lack of energy and protein can lead to loss of body condition, which can result in sick cows.

“Decrease in a body condition score below five is a concern for cattle owners,” Koziol said. “Ideally, cows should be content and lying down for part of the day as this tells you that a cow’s needs are likely met.”

For small ruminants such as sheep and goats, nutrition is also key during this time of year as ewes and does move into late gestation in preparation for spring lambing and kidding. It is important for owners to learn how to perform body condition scoring and have a veterinarian perform a pregnancy diagnosis to help plan nutritional needs as well as prevent any pregnancy issues.

“Typically, they need approximately one to one-and-a-half pounds of feed per day with alfalfa hay, or one-and-a half to two pounds of grain if grass hay is fed,” said Philippa Gibbons, associate professor of food animal medicine and surgery at the School of Veterinary Medicine. Another topic for small ruminant owners to be aware of is parasites. Even during the winter, small ruminants are susceptible.

“If sheep or goats are on grass or irrigated pastures, then there is still a risk for them contracting cool-season parasites such as Teladorsagia or Trichostrongylus which cause weight loss and diarrhea,” Gibbons said. “Animals that are thin with a body condition score of less than three, lame, struggling to keep up with the rest of the flock or herd or have ‘bottle-jaw edema’ are animals that should be examined as they may indicate infectious diseases as well as parasites that impact production of the whole flock or herd.”

Tip No. 3 - Water is Vital

Livestock owners should always make sure their water supply and sources are ready for the cold weather. It is necessary for animals to have adequate water intake to make sure they mobilize the proper amount of nutrients.

“Water is the most important and often overlooked component of an animal’s nutrition,” said Blaine Johnson, assistant professor for food animal medicine and surgery at the School of Veterinary Medicine. “Without clean and fresh water, cattle will end up decreasing their feed intake, perpetuating the problem of meeting their increased metabolic needs due to cold weather.

“You can think of water like motor oil in the vehicle; it keeps all the mechanical components in working order and the machine functioning properly. If you remove, run out, or use poor quality oil, the mechanical components will start breaking down and your vehicle breaks down.”

The location of the water is important as well. In fact, it is recommended to consider the water source location in relation to common feeding areas and windbreaks to encourage the proper water intake.

Naturally, frozen water is going to be a common issue during the winter so making sure the water is accessible is also important. Take advantage of fair-weather days to replace old, broken or worn-out parts on water tubs before they’re prone to break due to frozen water.

“Floating something in the water such as a rubber ball, old soccer ball or basketball will keep the water from quickly freezing due to it constantly moving the water surface,” Roof said. “It can also give the animals a tool to break the ice if it does freeze over.”

As simple as these tips may seem, keeping them in mind might help improve your herd’s health over the winter months. If the almanac’s forecasts prove to be true this winter, then preparing for a worst-case scenario isn’t a bad idea. In fact, it’s better to be overly prepared than not be prepared at all.

Bundle up! It’s going to be a cold one.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Experts offer tips on preparing livestock for the winter season