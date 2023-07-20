Texas Tech system receives Aa1 and AA+/Stable outlook ratings in advance of bond issuance

The Texas Tech University System this week announced it plans to issue taxable and tax-exempt revenue finance system (RFS) bonds starting this Thursday, with the System receiving strong credit ratings

The RFS bond will utilize the system’s state capital construction assistance projects and will fund approximately $270 million in capital projects throughout the system, according to a news release from the System.

“The issuance of the latest bonds series allows our financial teams to more efficiently manage our debt for the Texas Tech University System and our component institutions,” said Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell, chancellor of the TTU System. “A conventional and conservative fiscal approach continues to draw elite ratings from some of the most influential credit rating organizations in the world, which results in generating significant interest from investors and lower interest rates.”

Chancellor Tedd Mitchell

The TTU System received an Aa1 rating from Moody’s Investor Service, an AA+ rating from Fitch Ratings and an AA+ rating by Kroll Bond Rating Agency. Each of the credit rating organizations assigned a “stable outlook,” making the bonds an attractive option for investors.

This marks the ninth straight year Fitch Ratings has issued the TTU System an AA+ rating and the eighth consecutive year Moody’s has reaffirmed an AA+ rating for the TTU System. The ratings solidify the TTU System’s place among the nation’s elite institutions for financial strength and practices as one of only 26 public higher education institutions in the U.S. to receive a rating of AA+/Aa1 or better.

The ratings reflect the TTU System’s continued excellence in numerous areas, including long-term and strategic enrollment growth, philanthropic support, substantial endowment and investment balances, increased state funding, a diverse scope of operations and debt services – which includes three general academic institutions and two health-related institutions – along with steady capital support from the State of Texas.

The “stable outlook” is significant considering higher education across the U.S. has recently struggled to maintain consistent and upward trends in enrollment projections.

The TTU System enrolls approximately 63,000 students across its five component universities, including Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Angelo State University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and Midwestern State University.

“Our team was extremely pleased to receive a quality rating from all three world-class credit rating organizations,” said James Mauldin, vice chancellor and chief financial officer of the TTU System. “I want to thank our team of financial experts at the TTU System along with our university CFOs for their incredible work to position us extremely well for continued financial success across the Texas Tech University System.”

Earlier this spring, the TTU System had its long-term credit rating of AA+/stable outlook reaffirmed by S&P Global Ratings.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech system receives strong ratings ahead of bond issuance