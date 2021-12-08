Texas Tech upsets No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers in overtime

NEW YORK — Under the bright lights of the most famous arena in the United States, Mark Adams got to see his team engage in a fight on the hardwood.

The first-year Texas Tech coach, who started his winding career at Clarendon College, brought together a roster of 12 players with different journeys as well.

On Tuesday night, they all came together to try and make a singular memory they could tell their families about in the future.

Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr. reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) ORG XMIT: MSG102

In what could only be described as a rock fight, Terrence Shannon, Jr. recorded a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds — while the defense turned in one of its better performances of the year — as the Red Raiders defeated No. 13 Tennessee 57-52 inside Madison Square Garden.

"It's always fun to be here," Adams said. "Every basketball coach and college player wants to play in this venue. It just has so much tradition and an atmosphere to it.

"More excited for these guys (players who had not played in Madison Square Garden) to experience it for the first time. But, we also had to keep our mind focused on winning and not just the trip and the environment. ... Our goal was to come in here and win."

Kevin Obanor and Davion Warren added 10 points apiece for the Red Raiders (7-1), who overcame 31-percent shooting from the field.

Tech went on a 9-2 run starting overtime, taking a 53-46 lead on two free throws from Warren with 37 seconds left. Tennessee closed within 55-52 on a 3-point goal by Santiago Vescovi with two seconds remaining, and then Shannon closed it out with two free throws, the last of his six points in overtime.

It was Tech's second big victory at Madison Square Garden in three seasons. The Red Raiders beat then-No. 1 Louisville 70-57 two Decembers ago, also part of the Jimmy V Classic. Shannon scored 13 points in that one.

"I feel like we had a bad loss to Providence, where we didn't play that well," Shannon said. "And coach has been harping on our defense and boxing out ever since we lost that game. I feel like we did a good job rebounding and eliminating second-chance points. And we pulled out the win."

Tech outrebounded Tennessee 54-47, three players reaching double digits in that category. Young center Daniel Batcho grabbed 11 rebounds and Kevin McCullar had 10 rebounds to go along with eight points and five assists.

"He altered so many shots," Adams said of Batcho. "With his length and he's just got great timing. Plus he's just a really good athlete. ... He's a guy that's going to continue to get better and make us better."

John Fulkerson scored 10 points for Tennessee (6-2), which shot only 27 percent from the field.

The Volunteers have a win this season over then-No. 18 North Carolina and average about 10 3s per game. But they were unable to get going from outside the arc due to Texas Tech's physical, aggressive perimeter defense.

The teams went to overtime tied at 44-44.

Shannon made one of two free throws with 37 seconds left in regulation, giving the Red Raiders a 44-41 lead. But six seconds later, Vols lefty Josiah-Jordan James tied it with a 3-point goal from the left-wing.

McCullar then missed a driving layup out of an offensive set with 10 seconds to go, and Vescovi couldn't get a potential game-winning 3 to go down on the other end.

"We knew it was going to be a heavyweight battle, coming in," McCullar said. "We knew they played aggressive defense. And that's what Texas Tech is all about, as well, is playing aggressive defense.

"We knew it might be a low-scoring game and once shots weren't falling, we knew we just had to do the little things to scrap out a win — rebounding a playing hard."

It seemed appropriate that a pair of transfers — two of Tech's seven — in Bryson Williams and Warren started the scoring for the Red Raiders. They drained 3-pointers for a 6-4 advantage by the 16:20 mark of the first half.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 07: Davion Warren #2 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrates after hitting a three pointer against Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on December 07, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775748976 ORIG FILE ID: 1357784315

Tennessee battled back and took a 15-12 advantage following a pull-up jumper by Vescovi with 8:10 left until halftime. The 6-3 guard finished with nine points.

Texas Tech took over following the under-eight-minute media timeout.

The Red Raiders hastened the tempo of the game as an Obanor layup started an 8-0 run — a surge that included a dunk from Warren following a long pass from McCullar. The run gave Tech a 20-15 lead and forced Tennessee coach Rick Barnes to call timeout to slow down the roll.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 07: head coach Mark Adams of the Texas Tech Red Raiders looks on from the bench against the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on December 07, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775748976 ORIG FILE ID: 1357783870

Tennessee continued to slice the deficit until Vescovi made a running layup a few moments before the halftime buzzer as the Red Raiders went into the locker room leading by two possessions at 29-25.

Texas Tech forged a 5-0 run before the Volunteers punched back and made it a one-possession game with less than 13 minutes to play in the second stanza.

In a change of momentum, James stole the ball off a McCullar pass before he missed a wide-open layup and Williams earned a dunk on the other end due to goaltending that was assessed and provided the Red Raiders a 41-38 lead with 3:38 left to play.

"Hyperextended my knee, it gave out and I just fell," James said.

From there, things got interesting as Vescovi drained a 3-pointer to knot things at 41-41 under the two-minute mark.

"Obviously, wasn't a very pretty game for either side," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said of the three-point shooting. "I certainly would not take anything away from Texas Tech and Mark (Adams). He does a great job. ... Defensively, we did enough. Offensively, we didn't. We didn't shoot well.

"Overall, our guys fought. And you think this is a team that set a school record with 17 threes in a game, we had some looks tonight, we just couldn't get one to go down. ... Both team had chances to really stretch things out, but it was one of those games that became a possession game and we couldn't do enough on the offensive end."

Didn't make the trip

Sardaar Calhoun, who's played in five games this year, did not make the trip to New York due to COVID guidelines.

The 6-foot-6 sharpshooter is averaging four points per contest. He netted a season-high eight points against Omaha earlier in the year.

What's next?

Texas Tech is scheduled to host Arkansas State at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 before hitting the road for a neutral-site against No. 5 Gonzaga at noon Dec. 18 as part of the Jerry Colangelo Classic at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

No. 13 Tennessee is slated to host UNC Greensboro at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

