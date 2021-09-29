Texas teen detained in fatal stabbing of twin sister, sheriff says

Sheriff's deputies took a 17-year-old boy into custody following the fatal stabbing of his twin sister just outside of Houston on Wednesday, authorities said.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court in the Houston suburb of Katy, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a statement.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a call for service at the 4100 blk of a Brown Meadow Ct. Units found a female (17) with a stab wound. The possible suspect, also 17, is believed to be the female’s twin sibling. The male is detained. The female has been pronounced deceased on-scene. pic.twitter.com/QJhUC6n8Fl — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 29, 2021

"The possible suspect, also 17, is believed to be the female’s twin sibling. The male is detained," Gonzalez added.

The boy, who is now in custody, called 911 at about 4:45 a.m. and he was performing CPR on his sister when deputies arrived, officials said.

He was still being questioned and not arrested by Wednesday afternoon, according to Deputy Thomas Gilliland.

In his 25 years on the job, Deputy Gilliland said this was the first time he'd ever encountered a slaying with the suspect being the victim's twin.

"I don't ever remember going out on something like this," Gilliland told NBC News. "You have brother and sisters, but twins have that bond. So this is very different."