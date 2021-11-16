Texas teen, a former Texas State Guard member, faces federal arson charge for Halloween synagogue fire

An 18-year-old Texas man accused of setting an Austin synagogue on fire allegedly kept a notebook filled with scribblings of the N-word, plans to “scout a target” and an apparent confession.

Franklin Barrett Sechriest, a former member of the Texas State Guard, faces a federal arson charge for the Oct. 31 fire at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, according to a federal complaint unsealed Monday.

Sechriest was caught on security footage outside the synagogue, wearing green utility pants and a black shirt and carrying a green, five-gallon fuel jug, which had been purchased on an American Express card found later at his house during a police search, according to the complaint.

After allegedly setting the blaze, Sechriest was filmed driving off in a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee registered to a relative.

On Nov. 10, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Sechriest’s San Marcos home and found the credit card, as well as the clothes the suspect was wearing in the surveillance footage.

In the Jeep, agents found three 33-ounce glass bottles, three 32-ounce bottles of lighter fluid, a lighter and stormproof matches, which are “consistent with materials that can be used and combined to produce destructive devices known as Molotov cocktails,” according to the complaint.

Agents found a notebook in another car parked in the garage, seemingly belonging to Sechriest. Notes included “[N-word] appreciation class” and “dress normally for once.”

“I set a synagogue on fire,” he wrote in an Oct. 31 entry, according to the complaint.

Sechriest was arrested on Nov. 12 and remains in federal custody.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

“Arson at a sacred place of worship shakes the very foundations of our society,” U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff said in a statement.

“This Office strongly condemns the intentional act of violence alleged in the complaint and will vigorously prosecute this type of conduct to the fullest extent possible. I commend the Austin Fire Department, the FBI and our other law enforcement partners for their outstanding investigative work.”