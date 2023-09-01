Texas teen girl who was subject of Amber Alert charged in murder, another suspect at large

A 17-year-old Texas girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Friday has been charged in the murder of a 21-year-old man, while another suspect remains at large, police said.

Investigators in Garland, a suburb of Dallas, said two people of interest were identified in the Aug. 29 death of Arturo Pena, a Mesquite resident. Warrants for murder were issued for Natalie Navarro and 21-year-old Yordy Martinez.

Natalie Navarro, 17, and Yordy Martinez, 21, have both been charged in the death of Arturo Pena.

An Amber Alert was issued for Navarro after she disappeared from an apartment complex and was later found by law enforcement officers.

Authorities said she "is currently safe and in custody."

Martinez is still being sought and wanted for murder.

