Texas teen shot, killed in Shreveport near Krewe Gemini Mardi Gras Parade Saturday

On Saturday, Feb. 18, a Texan teen was shot and killed on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

Just after 5:45 p.m. Shreveport police and fire were dispatched to the 2200 block of Clyde Fant on reports of shooting. Upon arrival, first responders discovered Kip Lewis, 17, of Marshall, Texas shot in the upper body.

Lewis was transported to Ochsner LSU Health and was pronounced dead at 6:17 p.m.

Lewis' death marks the 11th homicide in Shreveport/Caddo Parish and remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Teen killed in Shreveport near the Gemini Parade Saturday