Texas teenager charged with capital murder in death of 4-year-old left in street

The 18-year-old who allegedly kidnapped and stabbed a 4-year-old Dallas boy to death and left him in the street was charged with capital murder Wednesday.

Evidence submitted to a lab returned to link suspect Darriynn Brown to the death of Cash Gernon on May 15, the Dallas Police Department said.

"It’s almost a month after this tragedy, and I’m still waiting to prepare this kid’s defense. We can’t do that till we have all the evidence," said his attorney, Heath Harris.

Brown was frustrated by the slow pace of the police investigation, Harris said Wednesday. Harris, who said he hopes to get access to the evidence against his client, added that it is not an "open-and-shut case" and that he is seeking to get Brown a mental health evaluation.

Brown remained in the Dallas County jail through Wednesday with a bail set at over $1.6 million. The teenager is facing burglary and kidnapping charges, in addition to the murder charge, and counts of burglary and injury to an elderly person related to an incident in February.

Surveillance videos released in May showed Brown allegedly breaking into a home and taking Gernon, who was asleep near his twin brother, Carter.

Cash Gernon's body was found two hours later, about half a mile away from the Gernons' home. The child's body was found by a jogger in a residential neighborhood and reportedly had several wounds while lying in a pool of blood. His death was ruled as a homicide.

More footage released after the findings of Gernon's body showed Brown allegedly returned to the home to try and take Carter Gernon, though he was scared off by a triggered alarm.

A motive was not revealed for the slaying of Gernon, but Mimi Brown, the mother of the suspect, previously denied the notion that her son would commit such an act, also saying that he is a patient at a local mental health clinic.

"Darriynn is very kind," Brown said. “I feel that he’s being framed."

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Dallas Police Department but did not immediately receive a response.

