Texas teenager shot in apparent road rage incident on life support

A 17-year-old boy is on life support after he was shot in an apparent road rage incident while on his way home from a baseball game, according to police.

The teenager, identified by his family as David Castro, was driving home from the Houston Astros baseball game on Tuesday night when his father and the driver of another vehicle exchanged hand gestures, police said. Castro's brother was also in the car.

The suspect, who police said drove a white Buick sedan, then followed the family's vehicle onto the interstate for nearly five miles before shooting multiple shots into the vehicle's back window, striking the boy in the head. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

“He didn’t deserve to get shot,” the boy's father, Paul Castro, told KHOU. “He is innocent. There are no words to convey the deep pain our family feels.”

Police said on Wednesday the boy died from his injuries but later tweeted a correction, saying the teenager was on life support.

Police said on Wednesday the boy died from his injuries but later tweeted a correction, saying the teenager was on life support and apologized to the family for the mistake.



Houston police said they would be releasing a clearer photo of the wanted vehicle.



"Please join us in praying for this young man and his family," Houston police said alongside an apology to the boy's family for the mistake.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a $10,000 reward for information identifying the driver on Thursday.

