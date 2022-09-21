Texas teens accused of threatening school shooting ordered to house arrest

Two teenagers accused of planning a massacre at their Texas high school will remain under house arrest, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Damian Darias, 17, and Cornell Thomas, 18, were arrested last week and charged with making a terroristic threat after allegedly telling classmates that they were plotting a school shooting at Madison High School in Houston.

The pair graphically described using chains to lock the doors during lunch and then shooting students and teachers as they tried to flee, according to prosecutors.

“We’re glad that we’re here at this stage and not, you know, especially post-Uvalde, we’re glad that we’re here at this stage and not on the school grounds of Madison High School with dead kids on the ground,” Harris County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Nancy Ta said Tuesday, according to ABC 13.

Both Darias and Thomas were outfitted with GPS ankle monitors, allowed out only for mental health evaluations or to go to court.

Neither is allowed any contact with Madison High students.