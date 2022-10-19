Texas teens' alleged escape from handcuffs at their home triggers Amber Alert, authorities say

"Malnourished" teenage twins who escaped from handcuffs at their Texas home set off an Amber Alert for five other siblings, ages 7 to 14, who were determined to be safe a day later in Louisiana, officials said Tuesday.

Jeff McShan of Harris County Constable Precinct 5 said the incident began when the 16-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, contacted a neighbor Monday and asked to call 911 because they had escaped from their home where they “had been handcuffed and held against their will by their mom.”

The siblings said they had only recently moved to the home and didn’t know their address, McShan said.

“It was obvious to us and the fire department that the children were in distress. They had marks on their wrists, pretty deep marks from the handcuffs. They were bruised and malnourished in our eyes,” he said.

The twins were hospitalized and are in the custody of Child Protective Services, according to NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston.

A Texas couple who triggered an Amber Alert after two teens who were in their care allegedly escaped from handcuffs and told authorities (PRC)

McShan said it took authorities several hours Monday to determine which house the twins had fled. When they arrived, the children’s mother, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Jova Terrell, had apparently left with Duncan’s five other children, McShan said.

"The children were found at a relative’s house and have been deemed safe by the Louisiana State Police. Their mother and mom’s boyfriend are in custody and will be brought back to Harris County," the constable’s office said.

The agency said it is recommending that Duncan and Terrell be charged with injury to a child, a first-degree felony. It also said the children's 18-year-old brother may also be missing. His whereabouts were unclear Wednesday.

Duncan and Terrell were arrested after a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon, Louisiana State Police said Wednesday. They had been fugitives from Harris County, according to the agency. A juvenile was in the car with the couple, state police said. Five other children who were dropped off at a relative's house near Baton Rouge were later identified and accounted for, according to police.

Story continues

McShan said he expects the couple to return to Texas this week to face charges. It was not clear Wednesday if they had retained an attorney.

Duncan was listed on a charge of fugitive at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday afternoon. Terrell was not listed as an inmate there.

Relatives for Duncan and Terrell could not be reached Wednesday.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com