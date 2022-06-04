Texas teens arrested after TikTok challenge calls for them to kick doors, run away

A TikTok challenge led to the arrest of three Texas teens after they reportedly kicked several house doors and ran away.

Police received calls of the disturbance early Friday morning and were able to locate the teenagers quickly, according to KDFW.

INSTAGRAM SUSPENDS LIBS OF TIKTOK AS BIG TECH, MEDIA CONTINUE TARGETING CONSERVATIVE INTERNET SENSATION

The Cleburne Police Department later arrested the teens and charged them with criminal mischief and possible evading. Because the teens are minors, police did not release their names.

The #doorkickchallenge trend on TIkTok encourages people to stomp their feet on doors and run away, while playing lyrics from Kesha's 2012 song "Die Young."