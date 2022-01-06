Texas toddler accidentally shoots family members
A handgun went off in the hands of a toddler in a Texas Walmart parking lot Wednesday, wounding the child's mother and younger sibling, police said.
A handgun went off in the hands of a toddler in a Texas Walmart parking lot Wednesday, wounding the child's mother and younger sibling, police said.
Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic desperately pleaded for her life before she was fatally shot with her own gun in a tragic shooting at a northern Illinois hotel last week, according to prosecutors.
Cole Hagan, a high school junior, was at a pool party when he was lured outside and then attacked by a friend. His family is seeking justice, their lawyer said.
Officials said she faces a sexual battery charge.
New Hampshire AGThe stepmother of Harmony Montgomery has now been charged in connection with the ongoing saga to find the 7-year-old who was last seen in New Hampshire in 2019.Kayla Montgomery, 31, was arrested Wednesday on one count of welfare fraud after allegedly continuing to collect food-stamp benefits for Harmony. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said that between Dec. 2019 and June 2021, Montgomery obtained more than $1,500 in food-stamp benefits on Harmony’s behalf—even though
Google MapsWhen police arrested Gioacchino Gammino—one of Italy’s most wanted mafia fugitives—in a Madrid suburb last week, he asked how on earth they found him. Did someone rat him out or did he accidentally leave a clue?Gammino insisted he had not called his family for more than a decade and had been living under a false name. “We saw you on Google Maps,” the police told him, showing him a fuzzy photo of himself standing outside a greengrocer store in 2018.Gammino, 61, had escaped from Rome’s
"It's an absolute disaster," a former federal prosecutor told Insider. "This entire conviction may get tossed, and we may have to retry the case."
A Chicago-area judge rejected a request from Mayor Lori Lightfoot to halt electronic monitoring for accused violent offenders, allowing those charged with dangerous crimes to return to the streets.
Guy Reffitt, a member of the Three Percenters far-right group, was arrested shortly after the Capitol riot after his son Jackson reported him.
The auto repair shop owner is at the center of a complaint filed by the Department of Labor.
In a trial that began this week in Wisconsin, prosecutors accuse Chandler Halderson of murdering his parents and scattering their remains across Southern Wisconsin
A 1-month-old baby boy has been orphaned and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is in mourning. Both of the child’s parents, deputies with the sheriff’s office, took their own lives late last week and early this week.
Prosecutors said Darius Sullivan likely shot and killed Marlene Rittmanic with her own service weapon as she begged for her life.
A first-degree murder warrant has been issued to Justin Johnson in the shooting death of Young Dolph, in Memphis on Nov. 17, 2021.
A Georgia resident is accused of demanding a local woman pay him $1,500 in order to stop him from sending nude pictures of her to people on Instagram.
Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee says she has received "so much hate" from the Hmong American community regarding her relationship with boyfriend Jaylin Smith.
The U.S. Marshals Service, Memphis Police Department, Crime Stoppers and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are offering a combined reward […] The post Man suspected of killing Young Dolph identified by U.S. Marshals appeared first on TheGrio.
The body of a missing Washington woman was positively identified by authorities after it was discovered in the trunk of a vehicle at an auto yard last month. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Monday that the body belonged to 41-year-old Patricia “Tricia” Soto, who disappeared in early November. Although the medical examiner listed the cause and manner of death as “pending,” King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer told Oxygen.com that the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Investigators said a video and two photographs taken by hikers in mid-December show missing 31-year-old Paola Marie Miranda-Rosa swimming in the Wekiva River.
He shoved the 72-year-old man to the floor from behind, breaking his nose and cheek, deputies said.
Patricia Cavallaro was found partially buried nearly 30 years ago. Investigators identified her by finding a DNA match with a biological child.